STA Market Compass

  • Indicators
  • Tang Wai Ho
    Tang Wai Ho

    Tang Wai Ho

    I am Michael Tang, a trader, trading educator, and founder of Secret Trader Asia.
    I have been involved in the financial markets since 2015, with a strong focus on price action, market structure, risk management, trading indicators, and automated trading systems.
  • Version: 1.10
  • Activations: 5

STA Market Compass is a hybrid MetaTrader 5 indicator that converts trend, market structure, momentum and key price levels into a clear manual trading plan.

OVERVIEW

STA Market Compass is designed for traders who want to understand the current market condition without using multiple indicators on the same chart.

The indicator combines:

• Trend direction
• Recent swing structure
• Support and resistance zones
• Fibonacci retracement levels
• RSI momentum
• Candlestick confirmation
• Optional tick-volume confirmation
• ATR-based entry and protection zones

The result is displayed through two responsive dashboards:

• Market Analysis Dashboard
• Signal Plan Dashboard

The indicator does not open, modify or close trades. All trading decisions and order execution remain under the user’s control.

KEY FEATURES

  1. Clear BUY, SELL or WAIT Decision

The indicator evaluates several market conditions and displays:

• BUY
• SELL
• WAIT

A signal is only generated when the calculated confidence reaches the selected minimum threshold.

When market conditions are unclear, the indicator remains in WAIT mode instead of forcing a trading signal.

  1. Confidence Score from 0% to 100%

Each potential signal receives a confidence score based on:

• Overall trend direction
• Price position near support or resistance
• Fibonacci retracement location
• RSI momentum
• Bullish or bearish candle confirmation
• Tick-volume activity

The dashboard classifies the result as:

• HIGH
• VALID
• WEAK
• WAIT

The minimum confidence level can be adjusted by the user.

  1. Complete Signal Plan

Every active signal includes:

• Entry price
• Stop Loss 1
• Stop Loss 2
• Take Profit 1
• Take Profit 2
• Take Profit 3
• Confidence percentage
• Signal status
• Remaining valid bars

The three profit targets are calculated from the selected risk-to-reward ratios.

  1. Hybrid Trend Analysis

The trend engine combines:

• Fast EMA
• Slow EMA
• RSI direction
• Current price position
• Recent swing high
• Recent swing low

The market is classified as:

• BULLISH
• BEARISH
• NEUTRAL

A BUY signal requires a bullish market condition. A SELL signal requires a bearish market condition.

  1. Automatic Support and Resistance Detection

The indicator detects recent swing highs and swing lows to calculate:

• Current resistance
• Current support
• Support zone
• Resistance zone
• Support or resistance break events

These levels are also used when calculating the signal plan.

  1. Fibonacci Retracement Analysis

The dashboard displays the main Fibonacci retracement levels calculated from the detected market structure:

• 0.0%
• 23.6%
• 38.2%
• 50.0%
• 61.8%
• 78.6%

Price reactions near the 50.0%, 61.8% and 78.6% levels can contribute to the confidence score.

  1. Dual Signal Modes

Realtime Mode

When ConfirmedMode is disabled, the indicator evaluates the current candle. This provides faster signals, but the signal conditions may change before the candle closes.

Confirmed Mode

When ConfirmedMode is enabled, the indicator evaluates the previous closed candle. This provides more stable confirmation but may produce signals later.

  1. Two Entry Methods

Close Price Entry

The entry price is based on the closing price of the evaluated candle.

Zone Price Entry

The entry price is placed near the calculated support zone for BUY signals or resistance zone for SELL signals.

  1. Two Stop Loss Levels

SL1 is the primary protection level calculated outside the current support or resistance zone.

SL2 is a wider secondary protection reference calculated from the main swing structure.

These levels are provided for planning purposes. The indicator does not automatically place orders.

  1. Three Adjustable Profit Targets

TP1, TP2 and TP3 are calculated using adjustable risk-to-reward ratios.

Default settings:

• TP1: 1.0R
• TP2: 1.5R
• TP3: 2.0R

Users can adjust each target independently.

  1. SecretTrader Four-Line Market Reference

The indicator includes a separate four-line visual system:

• Fast Lower Support
• Fast Upper Resistance
• Slow Upper Resistance
• Slow Lower Support
• Gray Balance Zone

The fast channel is designed to show shorter-term price boundaries.

The slow channel displays wider market boundaries.

The gray belt represents the central balance area between the smoothed slow high and low values.

Important: The four-line system is a visual market reference only. It is not used to generate BUY or SELL signals.

  1. Responsive Dashboard

The dashboard can automatically adapt to different chart sizes.

Available layouts:

• Automatic
• Two Panel
• Stacked
• Compact

Users can also manually adjust:

• Dashboard position
• Dashboard corner
• Panel width and height
• Font size
• Line spacing
• Column spacing
• Background color
• Border color
• Text color

  1. Market Analysis Dashboard

The Market Analysis Dashboard displays:

• Symbol and timeframe
• Current price
• Market trend
• Trend score
• RSI value
• Current tick volume
• Volume condition
• Resistance level
• Support level
• Support or resistance break event
• Fibonacci levels
• Fast channel values
• Slow channel values
• Gray balance-zone values

  1. Signal Plan Dashboard

The Signal Plan Dashboard displays:

• BUY, SELL or WAIT
• Confidence score
• Signal quality
• Entry price
• SL1
• SL2
• TP1
• TP2
• TP3
• Current signal status
• Remaining valid bars
• Total number of signals
• Number of expired signals

Possible signal statuses include:

• WAITING
• ACTIVE SIGNAL
• TP1 HIT
• TP2 HIT
• TP3 HIT
• SL1 HIT
• SL2 HIT
• EXPIRED

  1. Multiple Alert Options

The indicator supports:

• MetaTrader popup alerts
• Mobile push notifications
• Email alerts
• One alert per signal option

Each alert can include:

• Symbol
• Timeframe
• Signal direction
• Entry price
• SL1 and SL2
• TP1, TP2 and TP3
• Confidence score

Push notifications and email alerts must first be configured correctly in the MetaTrader 5 terminal.

  1. Clean Chart Design

The indicator does not use trade arrows.

Market information, signal levels and signal status are displayed inside the dashboards, while the optional four-line system provides a clean visual reference directly on the chart.

SUPPORTED MARKETS AND TIMEFRAMES

STA Market Compass operates on the symbol and timeframe of the current MetaTrader 5 chart.

It can be attached to Forex, metals, indices, cryptocurrencies and other instruments provided by the broker.

Market behaviour, volatility, tick volume and price structure differ between instruments. Users should test the settings on each preferred symbol and timeframe before using the indicator for live trading decisions.

BASIC SETUP

  1. Attach STA Market Compass to an MT5 chart.

  2. Select Realtime Mode or Confirmed Mode.

  3. Set the required minimum confidence level.

  4. Choose Close Price Entry or Zone Price Entry.

  5. Adjust the risk-to-reward ratios when required.

  6. Enable the preferred dashboard and visual channels.

  7. Configure popup, mobile or email alerts.

  8. Wait for the Signal Plan Dashboard to display an active BUY or SELL signal.

INPUT PARAMETERS

FOUR-LINE VISUAL SETTINGS

FastN — Default: 25

First smoothing period used to calculate the fast channel.

FastN1 — Default: 25

Second smoothing period applied to the fast channel.

SlowN — Default: 61

First smoothing period used to calculate the slow channel and gray balance zone.

SlowN1 — Default: 61

Second smoothing period applied to the slow channel.

SlowMultiplier — Default: 3.0

Controls how far the slow outer support and resistance lines are expanded from the gray balance zone.

ShowFastChannel — Default: true

Shows or hides the fast support and resistance lines.

ShowSlowChannel — Default: true

Shows or hides the slow support and resistance lines.

ShowGrayBelt — Default: true

Shows or hides the gray balance zone.

HistoryBars — Default: 250

Number of historical bars used to display the four-line visual system.

FastShift — Default: 0

Applies a data shift to the fast channel.

SlowShift — Default: 0

Applies a data shift to the slow channel.

GENERAL STRATEGY SETTINGS

LookbackBars — Default: 500

Number of recent bars loaded for market analysis and signal calculations.

ShowDashboard — Default: true

Shows or hides the Market Analysis and Signal Plan dashboards.

EnableAlerts — Default: true

Master control for all signal alerts.

SIGNAL SETTINGS

ConfirmedMode — Default: false

False evaluates the current candle for faster realtime signals.

True evaluates the previous closed candle for confirmed signals.

ValidBars — Default: 16

Number of chart bars for which a signal remains valid.

MinConfidence — Default: 60.0

Minimum confidence score required to generate a BUY or SELL signal. Accepted range is from 0 to 100.

TREND AND MOMENTUM SETTINGS

FastEMA — Default: 50

Period of the fast Exponential Moving Average used by the trend engine.

SlowEMA — Default: 200

Period of the slow Exponential Moving Average used by the trend engine.

RSIPeriod — Default: 14

Period of the Relative Strength Index used for momentum analysis.

MARKET STRUCTURE SETTINGS

SwingDepth — Default: 3

Number of bars required on each side when confirming a swing high or swing low.

A higher value identifies stronger but less frequent swing points.

SwingLookback — Default: 50

Number of recent bars searched when detecting support and resistance swing levels.

ATR AND PRICE-ZONE SETTINGS

ATRPeriod — Default: 14

Period of the Average True Range used to calculate price zones and protection levels.

ZoneATRMultiplier — Default: 0.30

Controls the width of support, resistance and Fibonacci tolerance zones.

SL_Buffer_ATR — Default: 0.20

Additional ATR buffer placed outside the support or resistance zone when calculating SL1.

SL2_ATR_Multiplier — Default: 1.00

ATR distance used to calculate the wider SL2 level from the main swing structure.

TAKE-PROFIT SETTINGS

TP1_RR — Default: 1.0

Risk-to-reward multiplier used to calculate Take Profit 1.

TP2_RR — Default: 1.5

Risk-to-reward multiplier used to calculate Take Profit 2.

TP3_RR — Default: 2.0

Risk-to-reward multiplier used to calculate Take Profit 3.

VOLUME SETTINGS

VolumeMAPeriod — Default: 20

Number of bars used to calculate average tick volume.

UseVolumeFilter — Default: true

When enabled, above-average tick volume can add to the confidence score.

When disabled, volume does not contribute additional confidence points.

ENTRY SETTINGS

EntryMode — Default: ENTRY_CLOSE_PRICE

ENTRY_CLOSE_PRICE uses the closing price of the evaluated candle.

ENTRY_ZONE_PRICE uses the calculated support-zone boundary for BUY signals or resistance-zone boundary for SELL signals.

COLOR SETTINGS

BuyColor — Default: Lime

Color used for bullish information and BUY signals.

SellColor — Default: Tomato

Color used for bearish information and SELL signals.

NeutralColor — Default: Gold

Color used for neutral information, waiting conditions and general references.

DashboardBgColor — Default: Black

Background color of both dashboards.

DashboardBorderColor — Default: Medium Sea Green

Border color of both dashboards.

DashboardTextColor — Default: White

Main text color used inside the dashboards.

RESPONSIVE DASHBOARD SETTINGS

DashboardLayout — Default: DASH_AUTO

DASH_AUTO automatically selects a layout based on chart width.

DASH_TWO_PANEL displays the Market and Signal dashboards as two separate panels.

DASH_STACKED places the Signal dashboard below the Market dashboard.

DASH_COMPACT uses a smaller layout for narrow chart windows.

AutoScaleDashboard — Default: true

Automatically adjusts dashboard font size according to chart width.

SmallScreenWidth — Default: 900

Chart-width threshold used to activate the Compact layout in Automatic mode.

MediumScreenWidth — Default: 1300

Chart-width threshold used to select between Stacked and Two Panel layouts in Automatic mode.

MinFontSize — Default: 7

Minimum font size used by automatic dashboard scaling.

MaxFontSize — Default: 10

Maximum font size used by automatic dashboard scaling.

MARKET DASHBOARD POSITION

MarketDashCorner — Default: 0

Chart corner used for the Market Analysis Dashboard.

Corner values:

• 0: Upper left
• 1: Upper right
• 2: Lower left
• 3: Lower right

MarketDashX — Default: 10

Horizontal distance of the Market Dashboard from the selected corner.

MarketDashY — Default: 20

Vertical distance of the Market Dashboard from the selected corner.

MarketDashWidth — Default: 360

Width of the Market Analysis Dashboard in pixels.

MarketDashHeight — Default: 330

Height of the Market Analysis Dashboard in pixels.

SIGNAL DASHBOARD POSITION

SignalDashCorner — Default: 1

Chart corner used for the Signal Plan Dashboard.

Corner values:

• 0: Upper left
• 1: Upper right
• 2: Lower left
• 3: Lower right

SignalDashX — Default: 10

Horizontal distance of the Signal Dashboard from the selected corner.

SignalDashY — Default: 20

Vertical distance of the Signal Dashboard from the selected corner.

SignalDashWidth — Default: 330

Width of the Signal Plan Dashboard in pixels.

SignalDashHeight — Default: 280

Height of the Signal Plan Dashboard in pixels.

DASHBOARD TEXT SETTINGS

DashboardFontSize — Default: 8

Base font size used by the dashboards.

DashboardLineGap — Default: 4

Vertical spacing between dashboard rows.

DashboardColumnGap — Default: 160

Horizontal spacing between dashboard columns.

ALERT SETTINGS

EnablePopupAlert — Default: true

Displays a popup alert inside MetaTrader 5 when a new signal is created.

EnablePushNotification — Default: false

Sends the signal to the MetaTrader mobile application.

MetaTrader notifications must be configured before this option can work.

EnableEmailAlert — Default: false

Sends the signal through the email system configured in MetaTrader 5.

Email settings must be configured before this option can work.

AlertOncePerSignal — Default: true

Prevents repeated alerts for the same active signal.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

• STA Market Compass is an analytical indicator, not an Expert Advisor.

• The indicator does not automatically open, modify or close trading positions.

• Realtime signals are calculated from the current candle and may change before that candle closes.

• Confirmed Mode uses the previous closed candle but does not guarantee that every signal will be successful.

• The four-line support, resistance and balance system is for visual reference only and does not affect the signal calculation.

• Tick volume depends on the broker’s available market data.

• Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are analytical references and should be reviewed before placing any order.

• Users remain responsible for position sizing, risk management and trade execution.

RISK WARNING

Trading Forex, CFDs and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk. Past market behaviour does not guarantee future results. Signals and price levels provided by this indicator are for analytical and educational purposes and should not be considered financial advice. Always test the indicator and apply appropriate risk management before using it in live trading.


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Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis, Points of Interest (POIs), and real-time signals, the i
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
Indicators
SuperScalp Pro –  Professional Multi-Layer Confluence Scalping System SuperScalp Pro is a professional multi-layer confluence scalping system designed to help traders identify higher-probability opportunities with clearer entry confirmation, ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and flexible signal filtering across XAUUSD, BTCUSD, and major Forex pairs. Full documentation available in the product blog:   [User Guide] Auto trading available via SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA:   [Auto Trader
SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
Indicators
Secure the Lowest Price Today. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. Let's be honest first. No indicator will make you profitable on its own. If someone tells you otherwise, they're selling you a dream. Every indicator that shows perfect buy/sell arrows can be made to look flawless — just zoom into the right window of history and screenshot the winners. We won't do that. SMC Intraday Formula is a tool. It reads the market structure for you, maps the hig
GoldenX Entry MT5
Kareem Abbas
5 (15)
Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
Zoryk Gold
Reda El Koutbane
5 (6)
Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
Indicators
A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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