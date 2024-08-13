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Perfectly designed for traders who value clarity, precision, and ease of use, this cutting-edge Renko chart indicator provides everything you need to enhance your trading strategy. Unlike traditional generators that create offline charts, this indicator delivers real-time Renko charts directly on your live trading platform. The Live Renko Indicator also works seamlessly on Synthetic Indices such as Volatility 75, Step Index, Boom and Crash.



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4.67 (3)
Indicators
The Pirates MACD is a Momentum Indicator that shows us not just the Classical MACD, it also shows us high priority trades. the user has an option of selecting among several options the best settings that suits their trading style, even if one has no trading style, Pirates always find a way to survive hence the Pirates MACD is equipped with easy to understand tools. that reduce the strain on ones analysis giving them visual advantages over classical MACD techniques.  This product is made as an e
FREE
Quick Exit
Jefferson Judge Metha
Utilities
This MT5 Utility is designed to simplify the process of managing multiple trades. If you have several open positions, it can be time-consuming to close each one manually. With this tool, you can easily close all profit trades, losing trades, or just the trades that are linked to the chart you're currently viewing. It saves you time and effort by allowing you to manage your trades with just a few clicks, making your trading experience smoother and more efficient. Whether you're focusing on profit
FREE
MA Udemy
Jefferson Judge Metha
Experts
This Expert Advisor (EA) is a comprehensive project linked to an Udemy course designed to guide you through the step-by-step process of uploading your product to the MQL5 Marketplace. The course not only teaches you the technical aspects of EA development but also includes practical insights into creating a market-ready product, adhering to MQL5's strict publishing standards, and optimizing your chances of success in the marketplace.
FREE
Titan Boom Crash
Jefferson Judge Metha
Utilities
Titan Boom Crash is meant to be traded on 6 Symbols of the Boom and Crash Stnthetic Indexes.   There are 3 versions of both these symbols which are the 1 Spike per 300 ticks and 500 ticks and 1000 ticks. The Titan Boom Crash utilises mathematical equations to select trades. Use the strategy tester to select your preferred timeframe and settings, taking into account that a breakeven function and trailing stoploss have been incorporated into its code.    Signal Settings  the user can now select
Titan Boom Crash Oscillator
Jefferson Judge Metha
Indicators
This is a momentum Indicator adapted to work on lower timeframes for Boom and Crash Indeecies. However the indicator can work with other Synthetic Indecies.  The indicator trend colour is set default to Aqua,  then sell signal, the colour changes to red and blue signifies buy signals. .  For non Boom nor Crash Indecies use a smaller period  and slightly increase the deviation. 
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