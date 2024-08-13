Live Renko
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 13 August 2024
- Activations: 20
Perfectly designed for traders who value clarity, precision, and ease of use, this cutting-edge Renko chart indicator provides everything you need to enhance your trading strategy. Unlike traditional generators that create offline charts, this indicator delivers real-time Renko charts directly on your live trading platform. The Live Renko Indicator also works seamlessly on Synthetic Indices such as Volatility 75, Step Index, Boom and Crash.