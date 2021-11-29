NiteHorse EA
- Experts
- David Binka Kumatse
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 29 November 2021
- Activations: 5
The NiteHorse EA is works like a scalping machine to be used at those quiet market moments of the night.
Specifically, its best to let it start work from some 2 or 3 hours to the end of each trading day and end trading before the trading day ends. The time filter uses the server time. (Broker Time). You may need to set/adjust it taking into account your geographic timezone. This is very important in order to get the EA trade during the last few hours of the day and for best results.
Recommendations:
1. You must make use of a low-spread commission account from a good broker (Pro Account Type).
2. Such an Account and the Symbol being traded should have a low Minimum-Stop-Level set by the Broker. eg below 4pips is great as it has impact on the profitability.