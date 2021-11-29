NiteHorse EA

The NiteHorse EA is works like a scalping machine to be used at those quiet market moments of the night.

Specifically, its best to let it start work from some 2 or 3 hours to the end of each trading day and end trading before the trading day ends. The time filter uses the server time. (Broker Time). You may need to set/adjust it taking into account your geographic timezone. This is very important in order to get the EA trade during the last few hours of the day and for best results.


It is also worth noting that its not suitable for every pair or symbol.
So far, my backtests from 2018 to 2021 show that the following pairs are the best:
GBPUSD,EURUSD,USDCAD,EURJPY,EURGBP. 

The system does not use any dangerous trading methods like Grid or Martingale making it very safe.
Above all, every order comes with a stoploss and a takeprofit so there can be no surprises.


Recommendations:

1. You must make use of a low-spread commission account from a good broker (Pro Account Type).

2. Such an Account and the Symbol being traded should have a low Minimum-Stop-Level set by the Broker. eg below 4pips is great as it has impact on the profitability.



