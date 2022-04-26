ASTA Multipair Trade Manager
- Utilities
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Steve KandioHello, my name is Steve Kandio. Lived in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia. I do trade for living!
Wish me luck :)
Official website: https://www.pipshunter.co.id
- Version: 1.7
- Activations: 5
ASTA Multipair Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management. This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is One Chart System, attach this EA on 1 chart only to manage Exit on all pairs. For single pair version, you can check the product at: ASTA Trade Manager.
FEATURES:
1. Entry and Exit Panel
- Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders
- Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell
- Can be used on strategy tester to research or testing new manual strategies.
- Auto Fixed TP & SL (in Points)
- Trailing Stop Management
- Partial Close Management
3. Smart Grid (for Grid Order Management)
- TP & SL in Currency (USD)
- Three types of grid order: Fixed, Martingale, Manual
Useful Information:
- ASTA Trade Manager works on all kinds of symbols: currency pairs, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.
- VPS is required if you want to open trades using MT4 on your mobile platform. ASTA will automatically manage your choosen Exit Strategy.
- VPS is not required if you just want to use ASTA (the panel) for: strategy tester (backtest), closing orders or opening orders.