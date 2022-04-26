ASTA Multipair Trade Manager

ASTA Multipair Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management. This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is One Chart System, attach this EA on 1 chart only to manage Exit on all pairs. For single pair version, you can check the product at: ASTA Trade Manager.

FEATURES:

1. Entry and Exit Panel

  • Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders
  • Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell
  • Can be used on strategy tester to research or testing new manual strategies.
2. Smart MM Mode (For Scalping Management)
  • Auto Fixed TP & SL (in Points)
  • Trailing Stop Management
  • Partial Close Management

3. Smart Grid (for Grid Order Management)

  • TP & SL in Currency (USD)
  • Three types of grid order: Fixed, Martingale, Manual

Useful Information:

  • ASTA Trade Manager works on all kinds of symbols: currency pairs, indices, metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, etc.
  • VPS is required if you want to open trades using MT4 on your mobile platform. ASTA will automatically manage your choosen Exit Strategy.
  • VPS is not required if you just want to use ASTA (the panel) for: strategy tester (backtest), closing orders or opening orders.



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Steve Kandio
Utilities
ASTA Trade Manager is a semi-automated trading tool designed to assist professional traders in Exit Strategy Management . This EA will not open trading positions automatically. This version is made to manage manual transactions on 1 chart (pair) only. For the Multipair version, you can check the product at:  ASTA Multipair Trade Manager . FEATURES: 1. Entry and Exit Panel Order Panel: Buy, Sell and Pending Orders Exit Button: Close All Order, Close All Buy, Close All Sell Can be used on strategy
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