HBest Forex Indicators

In this section, we go through the top 10 best indicators for forex in more detail so you can see them in action and incorporate them in your trading. To do this we will be using the technical analysis charts and indicators provided by top-rated broker eToro. You can also use these forex indicators for Metatrader 4.  

1. Moving Averages

Moving averages is one of the best forex trend indicators there are. They help to smooth price data so you can identify the overall market trends. The levels of moving averages are commonly quoted in financial media and used by trend-following algorithms.  

The two most popular types of moving averages are the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Exponential Moving Average (EMA). There are other varieties such as the Weighted Moving Average (WMA) as well.  

The Simple Moving Average (SMA) is formed on a chart by calculating the average price of a specified number of bars or periods. The average price is usually taken from the closing price but can be adjusted to calculate from the open, high, or low.  


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Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
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Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
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