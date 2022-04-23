HBest Forex Indicators

In this section, we go through the top 10 best indicators for forex in more detail so you can see them in action and incorporate them in your trading. To do this we will be using the technical analysis charts and indicators provided by top-rated broker eToro. You can also use these forex indicators for Metatrader 4.

1. Moving Averages

Moving averages is one of the best forex trend indicators there are. They help to smooth price data so you can identify the overall market trends. The levels of moving averages are commonly quoted in financial media and used by trend-following algorithms.

The two most popular types of moving averages are the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Exponential Moving Average (EMA). There are other varieties such as the Weighted Moving Average (WMA) as well.

The Simple Moving Average (SMA) is formed on a chart by calculating the average price of a specified number of bars or periods. The average price is usually taken from the closing price but can be adjusted to calculate from the open, high, or low.



