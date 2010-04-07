Types of Forex Trend Indicators

HBest Forex Indicators Li Na Yu Utilities

In this section, we go through the top 10 best indicators for forex in more detail so you can see them in action and incorporate them in your trading. To do this we will be using the technical analysis charts and indicators provided by top-rated broker eToro. You can also use these forex indicators for Metatrader 4 . 1. Moving Averages Moving averages is one of the best forex trend indicators there are. They help to smooth price data so you can identify the overall market trends. The levels