Wave Cycle Counter

Wave and Cycle counter to give an immediate indication how far the ongoing trend has progressed.
Low numbers: trend has just started, ride the trend. Higher numbers: trend is 'older', watch for reversals
This indicator is 100% compatible with the fantastic TopDog trading strategy.
(I will NOT give any details about this Top Dog strategy)

The trend direction is determined by a SMA value (or any other MA) you can set.
Waves and cycles numbers and letters are derived from a SlowStoch setting.
Wave numbers are plotted at/near highs and lows when the SlowStoch is above/below a threshold value.
Cycle letters are plotted when the SlowStoch value is above/below a threshold, but price has not made a candl ebody break higher/lower, relative to the previous high/low.
(as per the Top Dog strategy)

This wave and counter is also a perfect addition to your existing strategy. To give a one glance about the status of trend when opening your chart.

When purchasing this indicator, message the author and the other indicators in the screenshots will be provided as a bonus for free.
Bonus indicators are:
- Multi color SMA indicator. (Also EMA/SSMA/Weighted selectable)
- SlowStoch multi color indicator
- Multi color Momentum indicator (Mom/Dad)
- AND a free Wave Counter for the Momentum indicator !!! (See screenshots for examples)

*** To install the bonus free Wave Counter for the Momentum indicator, drag the Wave counter on the Momentum indicator window.
Then make sure to select the correct sub-window number in the settings. (In the screenshot this would be sub-window nr.2)


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The AW Candle Patterns indicator is a combination of an advanced trend indicator combined with a powerful candle pattern scanner. It is a useful tool for recognizing and highlighting the thirty most reliable candlestick patterns. In addition, it is a current trend analyzer based on colored bars with a   plug-in multi-timeframe trend panel that can be resized and positioned. A unique ability to adjust the display of patterns depending on the trend filtering. Advantages: Easily identifies candle p
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
Indicators
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicators
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  MT5 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/170028 MT4 Version                    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/88034 Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will hel
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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STP TradeManager for the STPatterns Strategy
Eric Evert Ouweneel
5 (2)
Utilities
The STP Trade Manager is a utility tailored to the ST Patterns strategy by Vladimir Poltoratskiy ( www.stpatterns.com ) While specifically made for this strategy, it can also be used for other trade management. Especially when you have a need for quickly making trades and risk management. It is a huge time saver and helps in quickly drawing the different ST Patterns corridors. People familiar with the ST Patterns strategy will recognize and above all; appreciate the functions of this EA. This
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