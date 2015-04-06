Brave man EA

Brave man EA

Brave man EA is a Martin-like EA, from Martin's theory, but the risk is much lower than Martin's, built-in risk control, so that you do not like pure Martin EA, after ten years of historical data review, repeated revision strategy, I have just released, in line with investors and users responsible for Caution is prudent.

On the parameters

control :You can control this EA as you like.

Reap profit1 and Reap profit1 ：Profit point。

proposal

As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification.

Use default settings

Broker: ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO.

Minimum deposit: US $5000.

Note that when major news events are about to occur, please close this EA.

If there is a single before closing EA, set the parameter "control" = No orders OFF.

It can be done with multiple currencies, as long as buymagic and sellmagic are used to distinguish currencies.

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Algorithmic Trading  based on Supply and Demand Principles.  Super High Quality Software that covers all trading styles Manual, Semi-Auto and Full-Auto. Now trading Becomes Effortless, offering full control over your trading strategy through a User-Friendly graphical Trading Panel. Through various settings and customization options, every trader can create a strategy that fits their own needs and personal trading style. It is offering limitless possibilities and this is the magic of this unique
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
Tai Chi EA Tai Chi EA is according to the system's own indicator Written。Strong trend capability，you can to be try. As the world's most knowledgeable person, I've set the parameters to the optimal parameters, users can directly use, without modification. Use default settings. Broker: ECN broker, low communication / Commission, 1:400 leverage, non FIFO or FIFO. If you want to run in different currency pairs, please modify the parameters BM and SM. Please use default parameters.
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Experts
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Experts
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Utilities
This EA is based on the relationship between the three currencies, interaction, and thus hedging, I now find the most ideal pair of currencies is the default parameter of the three pairs of currencies, On the parameters Parameter setting is very simple, "Huoli" is profitable n USD. Users can determine the number of orders according to the funds of the account.
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Haimin Li
Experts
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TaiChi6
Haimin Li
Experts
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Experts
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