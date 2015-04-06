NZDUSD4hestacional

NZDUSD 4H SEASONAL is an EA performed for the NZDUSD pair and the Timeframe H4.

The seasonality of the pair has been studied, dividing it into bullish and bearish months. And then a genetic algorithm is applied that studies the possible inefficiencies and advantages to take advantage of them in your favour, both bullish and bearish.

It has built-in stoplosses for independent buy and sell trades, also studied with the same algorithm.

Buy trades are open for 4 candles and sell trades are open for 5 candles.

The inefficiencies and advantages found are reviewed every three months, to see if they have been exhausted or can still be exploited. In case of exhaustion the process is repeated again to upload the corresponding update.





Configuration:

Pair: NZDUSD

Timeframe: H4

Magicnumber: The number you want for your EA

Buy_Lot: The lot size of your buy trades

Sell_lot: The lot size of the sell trades











