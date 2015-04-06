NZDUSD4hestacional

NZDUSD 4H SEASONAL is an EA performed for the NZDUSD pair and the Timeframe H4.
The seasonality of the pair has been studied, dividing it into bullish and bearish months. And then a genetic algorithm is applied that studies the possible inefficiencies and advantages to take advantage of them in your favour, both bullish and bearish.
It has built-in stoplosses for independent buy and sell trades, also studied with the same algorithm.
Buy trades are open for 4 candles and sell trades are open for 5 candles.
The inefficiencies and advantages found are reviewed every three months, to see if they have been exhausted or can still be exploited. In case of exhaustion the process is repeated again to upload the corresponding update.

Configuration:
Pair: NZDUSD
Timeframe: H4
Magicnumber: The number you want for your EA
Buy_Lot: The lot size of your buy trades
Sell_lot: The lot size of the sell trades



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Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Neuralis Cortoid Gold
Olivier Nomblot
Experts
NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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