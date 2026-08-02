TerminalBridge Account Analytics MT4

TerminalBridge Account Analytics MT4 is an on-chart account statistics indicator for MetaTrader 4.

It organizes closed trading activity into day, week, month, quarter and year views. Account-wide records include all symbols by default. The displayed history follows the range currently loaded in the MetaTrader 4 Account History tab.

Main features

- Live floating profit or loss
- Recorded daily maximum floating loss
- Floating-loss percentage, occurrence time and data status
- Day, week, month, quarter and year statistics
- Filters by symbol, Magic Number and order comment
- Total lots, minimum and maximum lot size, trade count and net profit or loss
- Deposit, withdrawal and account balance statistics
- Paging for long trading histories
- Fixed ready-to-use layout with no configurable Inputs
- Does not open, modify or close trades

Risk recording

The recorder samples account balance and equity during incoming market updates and with a millisecond timer. When a new daily minimum is detected, the record is saved immediately.

The indicator and terminal must remain running for continuous floating-loss recording. Historical floating loss cannot be reconstructed for periods before installation, while the terminal was closed or during a connection interruption.

Data quality is displayed as Complete, Partial or Disconnected.

Usage

Attach one instance of the indicator to any chart and leave the terminal running. Select the required history range in the MetaTrader 4 Account History tab. Use one recorder instance per trading account.
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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