Kangaroo Forex MT5

The indicator is a trading system for AUDUSD or NZDUSD currency pairs.

The indicator was developed for time periods: M15, M30.

At the same time, it is possible to use it on other tools and time periods after testing.

"Kangaroo Forex" helps to determine the direction of the transaction, shows entry points and has an alert system.

When the price moves in the direction of the transaction, the maximum length of the movement in points is displayed.

.

(even if the work is carried out with one pair).

If your broker's tickers are written with additional characters, for example: AUDUSD_, then you need to specify this in the

,

settings.