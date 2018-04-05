Move reliably MT5

Professional robot Move reliably, which implements the classic MACD trading strategy. The signal from the intersection of the signal line with the main MACD line. When the signal line crosses the main line from top to bottom, it will be a buy signal, if the signal line crosses the main line from bottom to top, it will be a sell signal. In other cases, the absence of a signal will be recorded. Also, the signal can be inverted. The principle of operation is very simple and reliable. Gives a small but reliable profit. The EA handles errors correctly and works reliably with a capital of 100 USD or more. $10,000 recommended for safe trading with a 2% drawdown. The EA uses the basic concepts: trailing stop, trailing start, stop loss and take profit.

Parameters
  • TypeFilling - Filling type by remainder.
  • Magic - Magic number, arbitrary integer.
  • ActiveTF - The period on which the Expert Advisor works.
  • Lot - Lot with which we enter the market.
  • Risk - The risk with which we enter the market (provided that Lot = 0).
  • LimitMaxLot - Maximum lot limit.
  • LimitOrders - Limit on the number of orders.
  • GridStep - Maximum grid step (when GridStep = 1 grid is disabled).
  • StopLoss - Stop loss.
  • TakeProfit - Take profit.
  • Trailing Start - Trailing start start level.
  • Trailing Stop - Trailing stop level.
  • Fast - Fast parameter of the MACD indicator.
  • Slow - Slow parameter of the MACD indicator.
  • Signal - Signal parameter of the MACD indicator.
  • AppliedPrice - The price of the MACD indicator applied to the price.
  • SignalBar - The bar from which we start looking at the indicator (1 is the first fully formed bar).
  • Inversion - Invert the input signal.
Recommended products
Investmen Guru
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
Forex Bot Investment Guru Description: Highly Efficient Trading Tool Introduction Among the many tools for trading on the foreign exchange market, the   Investment Guru   forex bot stands out with its advanced internal architecture and unique operating mechanics. Its main goal is to provide traders with the ability to maximize market volatility without promising profits but with a clear structure that encourages purchasing. Operating Principle Investment Guru   employs trend trading methods, all
London Zoo
Sangmo Park
Experts
High-risk, high-reward M15 GBP-basket Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. London Zoo is built for traders who want one-chart automated GBP-basket execution with locked strategy logic, broker-side trade protection, campaign tracking, and simple named risk modes. The EA runs from one chart, scans the configured GBP basket internally, waits for completed M15 candle conditions, checks exposure and broker conditions, and manages trades with a fixed target and broker-side emergency stop. Important: The e
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Experts
Overview Conflux EA is an expert advisor (EA) designed to analyze the market’s complex movements and execute intelligent trades accordingly. This EA is specifically tailored to adapt to market conditions using EA, particularly in assets like gold (GOLD), Bitcoin (BITCOIN), and other volatile instruments. Going beyond simple rule-based trading, it comprehensively interprets market data to help traders uncover hidden opportunities. The EA utilizes various technical indicators, such as RSI, Bolli
Am Gold Master MT5
Andrei Mikheev
1 (1)
Experts
Am Gold Master EA MT5 Automated Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Am Gold Master EA MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed for automated trading on XAUUSD (Gold) . It combines structured trade execution, integrated risk management, and automatic position handling to assist traders who prefer a disciplined and systematic trading approach. The EA is designed to operate with many broker environments and automatically recognizes common Gold symbol variations such as XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, XAUUSD.c, and othe
MMM Bollinger Bands MACD and MA
Andre Tavares
Experts
The EA strategy This EA has a built-in combined Bollinger Bands Trend indicator, MACD and MA that checks the prices trends everytime and opens and closes new orders at the right time; Recommended for beginner traders because the default input values are optimized to work with acconts with ballance as low as US$ 300 ; It protects your profit because it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss, Minimum Equity Percentage to allow any trade, Maximum Spread alowed and you can also define the bad time to t
Fire Byss
Sovannarak Chhoam
Experts
Fire Byss - Advanced Grid Trading System Fire Byss is a grid-based Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines Bollinger Bands with EMA trend filtering to reduce risk during strong market trends. ======================================== KEY FEATURES - Three trading modes: Counter Trend, Breakout, Follow Trend - EMA trend filter to avoid trading against strong moves - Adaptive ATR-based grid spacing - Maximum consecutive losses limited to 5-6 trades - No unlimited martingale - gr
TrendPilot MT5 EA
Allan Mabele
Experts
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Dopamin Hedge EA
Felixs Triang Rosario Alves
Experts
DOPAMIN HEDGE EA : The Ultimate Straddle Grid Breakout System Dopamin EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system (Expert Advisor) engineered to dominate the Forex and Gold (XAUUSD) markets through highly disciplined, pre-emptive execution. By abandoning reckless averaging and fusing the precision of Straddle Breakout mechanics, Tiered Lot sizing, and strict Cycle Targets, this EA provides a sophisticated solution for traders seeking consistent profits with professional-grade, multi-layered ri
XAU Guardian
ahmed mohiuddin
Experts
The XAU Guardian is an automated expert advisor designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD). It employs a multi-timeframe approach combining trend analysis, momentum signals, and volume confirmation to execute trades with comprehensive risk management. Recommended for best results: 5 min Time Frame The EA is built on Custom Indicators and In-built indicators for best entries
Ratio X Swing Breakout
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Structure. Confirmation. Control. Ratio X Swing Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on MetaTrader 5. It analyzes closed H1 market structure, identifies confirmed swing highs and swing lows, and prepares buffered stop orders beyond those levels. The order is positioned to require movement beyond the structure instead of reacting to a simple price touch. Developed by Ratio X AI Solutions . How the strategy works The EA reads closed H1 candles and identifies confirmed s
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
ICT TouchPoint EA
Marvin Ababon Bensig
Experts
What is ICT TouchPoint EA? ICT TouchPoint EA is a precision market-structure based MT5 Expert Advisor designed to trade only after a valid Break of Structure (BOS) and enter on a retracement touch—no candle chasing, no impulsive entries. This EA follows ICT / Smart Money Concepts logic by waiting for structure confirmation, liquidity sweep, and controlled pullback before executing a trade.  Trading Logic (How It Works)  BUY Setup Detects Higher High (HH) that sweeps previous highs Detects Lowe
Infinity candle
Alex Otieno
Experts
Infinity candle works on several principles affiliated to MACD (Moving average convergence/divergence). For short entry to occur, price has to be above MA or EMA 200, the MACD cross signal line in MACD from below to up and the cross happens below the zero line on the MACD. The entry is on the candle after the crossover, stop loss is below the moving average and take profit is on a ratio of 1:1.5.
Gold Precision Pro Xau
Diego Teixeira
Experts
Gold Precision Pro LAUNCH PROMOTION — TIERED PRICING The sooner you lock in your license, the less you pay — and this advantage does not come back. To preserve the exclusivity of the algorithm and prevent the strategy from becoming saturated in the market, the lifetime license price automatically increases with each batch of sales. Once a tier sells out, it does not return — the price only goes up from there. Sales tier Lifetime license price Status 1st–3rd sale US$ 199 Launch batch 4t
Remarkable EA
Gunasekhar Gajapathy
Experts
Overview REMARKABLE EA is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built around a proprietary Bill Williams multi-layer confluence engine. It combines Alligator, Gator Oscillator, Awesome Oscillator (AO), and Accelerator Oscillator (AC) into a single internally scored decision framework that evaluates market conditions before any position is opened. If you have stumbled across this, you are in the right place to earn consistent profit.   It is a well-crafted Expert
Ratio X Gold ML
Mauricio Vellasquez
Experts
Ratio X Gold ML EA — Adaptive AI Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Important: The EA includes a built-in Validation Mode to pass MQL5 Market tests automatically. Switch to ML Mode for live trading after installation. Overview Ratio X Gold ML EA is an advanced Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a hybrid AI-driven model and rule-based logic. It merges deep learning predictions with technical analysis filters, balancing adaptability and discipline. The system was trained on l
SP500 Fast Collector
Dmitrij Petrenko
Experts
SP500 Fast Collector Automatic scalping trading! The trading system is designed to earn on market fluctuations. I do not offer any gifts or bonuses for a purchase or a positive review! The SP500 Fast Collector advisor has been tested in a closed test, showed excellent results, is worthy of respect, and does not require marketing tricks and manipulations. The SP500 index includes 505 of the largest US companies and, on average, it grows by 10% per year. A unique trading system based on the e
Wiki Trade
Huynh Tan Linh N
4.5 (6)
Experts
The Wiki Trade EA is a product meant for EURUSD/GBPUSD trading; it is used on the M15 timeframe, provides high performance, and has a simple configuration with few parameters. A Free version has been released for everyone to use. Be sure to backtest it before you start using it. Please give it a 5-star rating if you find it effective, and share the information with others. Setup: Target Market : EURUSD/GBPUSD Optimal Timeframe : M15 Ideal Account Types : ECN, Raw, or Razor with low spreads.
FREE
Cn2 Gold Funding
Alex Marcelo Garcia De Leon
Experts
I HAD TO EDIT THE EA TO PASS THE MQL5 VERIFICATION. USE THE SETTINGS THAT ARE IN THE IMAGE IN THE DESCRIPTION FOR HELP WITH OPTIMAL CONFIG: Cn2GoldFunding@gmail.com CN2 Gold Funding EA – Product Description CN2 Gold Funding EA is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe , optimized to help traders pass Prop Firm Challenges with controlled risk and low drawdown. This Expert Advisor is designed to work during the most profitable trading w
Turtle Surfer Single
Geunho Kim
Experts
Headline/Title: Donchian Turtle Breakout Pro (100% FREE) [Introduction] Experience the legendary Turtle Trading strategy, modernized for today's dynamic markets. Donchian Turtle Breakout Pro is a complete, institutional-grade trend-following Expert Advisor based on Donchian Channels and ATR volatility. Originally developed for private prop-trading, we are releasing this highly advanced trading engine completely FREE for the MT5 community. It is designed to catch massive market trends while stric
FREE
TnunDavinciXAUUSD
Nguyen Van Thien
Experts
XAUUSD Multi-Layer Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 This Expert Advisor is designed specifically for XAUUSD / Gold and operates on the M5 timeframe . Although the EA runs on M5, it does not analyze the market from a single-timeframe perspective. Instead, it uses a multi-layer management structure based on several major market layers: D1, H4, H1, M15, and M5 . The core framework of the EA is built around four main pillars: Trend — Range — Elliott Wave — Cycle These four pillars allow the EA to eva
Salva EA
Pavel Komarovsky
Experts
Salva EA is an advanced and fully automated system. The basis of this strategy is the price chart itself, the trade is conducted from the price movement range. Benefits This is not martingale, not arbitration Ready for operation without PreSetting Always use a stop loss and take profit to save your investments Easy to use (does not have complex settings) The results of the tester converge with the results on a real account High speed testing (can be optimized for 1 minute OHLC) Salva EA works b
Gold Tristronge XXX
Jeison Martinez Quintero
Experts
Gold Tristronge XXX – XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Version 2.05   | Copyright 2026 Jeison Martinez Overview Gold Tristronge XXX is an algorithmic trading expert specifically designed for   XAUUSD (Gold)   on the   1-minute (M1)   chart. Its core logic is based on an   impulsive strategy   that identifies wide-range candles in the direction of the main trend, combined with a strict risk management and capital protection system. The bot operates only during selectable trading sessio
Xauusd Gold 1M Scalper Pro MT5
Prashant Prabhakar Sable
Experts
XAUUSD Gold 1M Scalper MT5 This Expert Advisor is designed for Gold (XAUUSD) on the 1-minute timeframe in MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-timeframe trend filter combined with a momentum indicator and a volatility-based entry condition to select trade entries during the London and New York trading sessions. Strategy Overview A trade opens only when three conditions align simultaneously: the higher timeframe EMA alignment confirms the broader trend direction, the 1-minute Supertrend matches that di
Deep Trend Pro
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
DEEP TREND X — Expert Advisor with Artificial Intelligence for XAUUSD Deep Trend X is a 100% automated Expert Advisor, specifically designed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). It combines cutting-edge machine learning algorithms with institutional market analysis to detect highly accurate entries in both trending and ranging markets. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE CORE The EA's core engine integrates two AI models that self-train on each new candlestick: SVM RBF (Support Vector Machine with Radial Kern
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
NEXA Ha MTF Trend
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Ha MTF Trend NEXA Ha MTF Trend is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on higher-timeframe Heiken Ashi trend confirmation and M15 volume-based trigger logic. The EA checks the H4 Heiken Ashi direction as the main trend filter and uses M15 OBV, volume activity, candle structure, ATR, ADX, spread, and trading time filters to evaluate entry conditions. It is designed to trade only when the higher-timeframe direction and lower-timeframe trigger conditions are aligned. Strategy Overview This Expe
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.5 (8)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.6 (40)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (33)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (144)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (104)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (9)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.16 (43)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.43 (28)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (136)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.81 (27)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
1.87 (15)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.37 (30)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.5 (18)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $1199 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.08 (37)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Vexora sera
Fatima Zohra Ed Dachraoui
5 (2)
Experts
Transparency We believe the best way to evaluate an Expert Advisor is through its real, live trading performance . Live Trading Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379635?source=Site+Signals+My Technical Support :     https://www.mql5.com/en/users/fatima-zohraed/news                                           Settings Guide     Launched at $199 Now $299 — Only 10 Copies Available Secure your copy at $299 before the next price increase to $399. VEXORA SERA  : The True Power of Professional G
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.2 (25)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
More from author
Smart Analiz
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Working with the Smart Analiz indicator is very simple - you just react to the arrows that the indicator reflects, that is, the arrow is a command for action. The indicator signals are accurate enough and you can trade using this information! The indicator builds a very high-quality channel in which it generates entry signals! Which is the ideal strategy for a trader as the trader is always hesitant when choosing a strategy to work with. That is, this indicator will allow you to solve the dilemm
Beautiful
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Beautiful indicator shows potential market reversal points. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator detects the trend well, filters out market noise and generates input signals and exit levels. Uses just one parameter for settings. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
Arrows Forecasters
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Arrows Forecasters indicator is simple, visual and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with a good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Ready-made trading system. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indic
Balanced Costing
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Balanced Costing - shows signals - can be used with an optimal risk factor. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. The Balanced Costing trend indicator uses reliable algorithms in its calculations. Shows favorable moments for entering the market with arrows, that is, using the indicator is quite simple. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. Of course, the approach to trading should be complex and in order to make a decision, you shou
Signal Point Channel
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Signal Point Channel indicator predicts the most likely short-term price movement based on complex mathematical calculations. One of the biggest challenges traders face is finding a trading system that's right for them. This indicator is designed to detect trends in price movement and allows you to quickly determine not only the direction of the trend, but also to understand the levels of interaction between buyers and sellers. It has no settings and therefore can be perceived as it signals.
Transition Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Transition Trend indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. The indicator's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals and exit levels. Simple, visual and efficient trend detection. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. You can set up message alerts as sound or email. Works on all currency pairs and all timeframes. Ready-made trading system.
World Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
5 (1)
Indicators
World Trend is a hybrid trend indicator, as it is based on the signals of elementary indicators and a special algorithm for analysis. The indicator shows favorable moments for entering the market. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend, filters out market noise and generates entry signals. You can use the indicator as the main one to determine the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. Uses two options for settings. The indicator uses colo
Generic Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Generic Trend indicator is a trend type indicator. It smooths out price fluctuations when generating a signal by averaging the data and the signal only at certain moments! In those moments when you need to make a decision to enter a position and give the trader a direction. The indicator gives the trader the opportunity to visually determine which trend will be present at a particular time interval. This indicator was created to quickly determine the situation in the market, reflect the st
Trend Privacy
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Trend Privacy indicator is easy to set up and works on all pairs and all time frames. Identifies the mainstream and helps analyze the market at a selected time frame It is extremely important for any trader to correctly determine the direction and strength of the trend movement. Unfortunately, there is no single correct solution to this problem. Many traders trade on different time frames. For this reason, the received signals are perceived subjectively. Trend indicators provide an opportu
Chaos Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Chaos Trend is an arrow indicator for identifying potential entry points. I like it, first of all, because it has a simple mechanism of work, adaptation to all time periods and trading tactics. More reliably, the Forex Chaos Trend indicator is a real trading strategy with which you can achieve the desired results. As soon as the Chaos Trend indicator is installed, the main indicators for the price of the traded pair will immediately begin to be recalculated, based on the postulates of technica
Channel Smooth
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Channel Smooth - Forex channel indicator is a very useful and relevant tool for any trader, thanks to which you can efficiently and competently perform plotting on the chart, including automatically, without wasting time on independent calculations and eliminating the risk of incorrect point selection. Channels are needed to trade channel strategies that involve working within a certain price range. The key difference between the Channel Smooth indicator and other channel indicators (for examp
Trend Improved
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Trend Improved - Arrow trend indicator, without lagging and redrawing, is used by traders in trending strategies in trading on financial markets (Forex, CFDs, binary options). Key parameter MinAngle - The parameter is set in pips. For each instrument, select individually, start from scratch. If the parameter is too large then there will be no signals. The tool, at the very least, deserves attention for its signal accuracy and intuitiveness. Increasing the Period parameters decreases the numbe
Forex Roulette
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Forex Roulette - Trend Following Strategy! The most reliable indicator is used for the trend - the moving average. Only for the global trend, then the strategy itself is implemented. On screenshots, testing from $ 10,000, but the bot works without problems with $ 100. The first graph is optimization, the second is forecast. You can repeat yourself on another period, observing the principle indicated below. How the bot works. Optimization for the m15 period, after which works for 3 months. Very
Projection Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Projection Trend - a Forex arrow indicator without redrawing does not change its signals when the market situation changes, does not adjust to the chart. The signals given by him are unambiguous. Traders build a trading system that provides good signals 80-90% of the time. The indicator showing the points of entry and exit from the market with arrows is able to bring results not only in the Forex market, but also when working with binary options. You can buy it and install it in MetaTrader you
Calc Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Calc Trend is a Forex trend indicator based on the familiar RSI, but there is one "but"! We display RSI indicator signals on a price function chart using a mathematical approach. As you know, the overbought and oversold zones that the standard RSI fixes are often broken by the price and the price goes the other way. This makes the standard indicator inapplicable for real work in its pure form. Also, for sure, each user has noticed that at any part of the history, it is possible to change the R
Calc Trend Ex
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Calc Trend Ex is a forex trending bot based on the Calc Trend indicator. A bot created on the basis of this Calc Trend indicator and working on the principle - if there is an indicator signal, then the bot has closed an opposite deal and opened a new deal in the specified direction, it can be downloaded and used for work. The bot is as simple as possible! The bot fully reflects the work of the indicator. Moreover, the bot can be optimized (by optimizing the parameters of the indicator itself)
First Derivative RSI
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
First Derivative RSI is a forex indicator based on all familiar RSI, based on the first derivative of the price function. The indicator combines the functionality of an oscillator and a trend indicator. At the bottom of the chart, a part of the indicator similar to the RSI will be displayed, but only calculated as the first derivative of the price. On the chart itself, trend signals will be displayed by arrows, they are filtered by the algorithm and always alternate buy / sell. It also shows th
Trend First Derivative RSI
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Trend First Derivative RSI is a Forex indicator based on all familiar RSI, based on the first derivative of the price function. On the chart itself, trend signals will be displayed by arrows, they are filtered by the algorithm and always alternate buy / sell. It also shows the number of profitable pips that the indicator can give at the specified interval (LimitCalcHistory). The indicator has a parameter (Spread), which deducts a part of the profit per spread for each signal. To control the pe
Trend First Derivative RSI Ex
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Trend First Derivative RSI is a Forex trending bot based on the First Derivative RSI indicator. In the screenshots you can see tests that show the bot can work for 1,3,6 years, the timeframe is one hour. These are demo tests that show that it is realistic to go through significant sections of history with a different indicator and simple rules. Below in the text you will see a description of the rules of work. For real work, optimization is proposed for 3-12 months and work up to 1-2 months. O
Second Derivative RSI
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Second Derivative RSI is a forex indicator based on all familiar RSI, based on the second derivative of the price function. Just a note on the use of the indicator. The indicator requires selection of settings not only for each currency pair but also for each timeframe. If there is no setting, then as a last resort, the indicator may not show signals! In order to pick up the settings, just use a bot that will help you do it. The indicator combines the functionality of an oscillator and a tren
Trend Second Derivative RSI
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Trend Second Derivative RSI is a forex indicator based on the usual RSI, based on the second derivative of the price function. On the chart itself, trend signals will be displayed by arrows, they are filtered by the algorithm and always alternate buy / sell. It also shows the number of profitable pips that the indicator can give at the specified interval (LimitCalcHistory). The indicator has a parameter (Spread), which deducts a part of the profit per spread for each signal. Immediately notice
Trend Second Derivative RSI Ex
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Trend Second Derivative RSI Ex is a forex trending bot based on the Trend Second Derivative RSI indicator. Principle of operation. A bot created on the basis of this Trend Second Derivative RSI indicator and working on the principle - if there is an indicator signal, then the bot has closed the opposite deal and opened a new deal in the specified direction. It is also possible to work only for buy or sell, in which case the bot will simply close the deal without opening it in the opposite dire
Intel Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Intel Trend is a forex trend indicator based on all the usual SAR, using differential calculus to generate a signal not directly from the price but from the derivative of the function. Also, when using the SAR indicator, the first point often changes, which is why the default parameter ShiftBar = 1. To skip the first baoa and read information directly from the second bar. If you set ShiftBar = 0, there will be perfect signals, but they are false. real signals for each timeframe and for each cur
Intel Trend Ex
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Intel Trend Ex is a forex trending bot based on the Intel Trend indicator. Principle of operation. A bot created on the basis of this Intel Trend indicator and working on the principle - if there is an indicator signal, then the bot has closed an opposite deal and opened a new deal in the specified direction. It is also possible to work only for buy or sell, in which case the bot will simply close the deal without opening it in the opposite direction. The bot is also equipped with an adaptive
Nuremberg
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
The Nuremberg tool presents a channel-like algorithm. The best arrow algorithms use channels without redrawing. Its settings indicate the parameters of the length and width of the channel. The indicator was created in such a way that you can fix the reaction to the channel breakout and display it in the form of an arrow. Arrow indicator Nuremberg on Forex indicates points of entry into transactions without redrawing. It generates fairly frequent and accurate signals. When an upward arrow appea
Unchained
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Unchained is intended for scalping trading. It is used to trade on five and fifteen-minute timeframes. But it works on H1 and higher too. According to the traders themselves, the best arrow indicator is the one that does not redraw, i.e. does not imply changes in indicators. When an upward arrow appears on the chart, the trader opens a buy order. If a downward arrow appears during trading, the buy order is closed. After analyzing the situation in this case, you can open a sell position. It is
Clustering Trend
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Clustering Trend is always in operation - after the first position, provided that the position is not closed with stops. You can test the bot on any part of the history, the bot is configured to pass the entire history, but if you need to increase productivity in a specific area, you can optimize the bot for more productive work, but in a shorter part of the history. The bot works without trailing stops, breakevens or anything like that. The principle of operation is that there is a signal, th
Toroid
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Toroid - The indicator reflects information in a visual form, it can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. It generates fairly frequent and accurate signals. The indicator can be used as the main one for determining the trend. The indicator can work both for entry points and as a filter. Uses two parameters for settings. The smart indicator algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and generates input signals. It is based on the signals of elementary in
Platoon
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicators
Platoon is an indicator designed to be able to detect a bottom or top similar to the Fractals indicator, but of course a different algorithm is used. In other words, you should not enter into a buy deal if the fractal is below. And you should not enter into a sell deal if the fractal is higher. The indicator only denotes fractals on the chart without performing any additional calculations, therefore, theoretically, any trader can find these patterns by himself. But what is a fractal, how exact
Provided
Tatiana Savkevych
Experts
Provided is a trend trading Expert Advisor based on the simplest indicator strategy of following the market towards global price movements. The robot can effectively trade on almost any trading asset or currency pair, but subject to proper optimization. It is recommended to use the robot on the hourly chart of the Euro / Dollar currency pair. List of all settings: Magic - Magic number. StartVolume - Sets the lot size for entering the market. OnRisk - Activates Money Management. PercentRisk - A
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review