Market 3 Sessions Indicator
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 14 February 2026
IMPORTANT NOTE:
**A new input parameter (Skip weekends ) has been introduced which must be set to false for markets opened 24/7**
Version 1.00 Release
Version 1.01 Complete code rewrite
Version 1.02 Fix: added missing font name and removed emoji as session name, added label positioning
Version 1.03 Fix: proper weekend handling, complete minute support for all sessions, independent label position
SESSION SHARED SETTINGS
- Hide all sessions : Completely hides/draws no session boxes at all when set to true
- Box border style : Determines the line style of session rectangle borders (solid, dashed, dotted, etc.)
- Box border thickness : Sets the pixel thickness/width of the rectangle border lines
- Days To Display : Controls how many past days' sessions are drawn on the chart
- Show Labels : Turns on/off the text labels that display session names
- Label Font Size : Sets the point size of the text used in session labels
- Label font name : Specifies the font family for all session labels
- Time offset alignment (hours) : Adds/subtracts hours to all session times (useful for broker server time correction)
- Skip weekends : (true for Markets closed during the weekend)
ASIAN SESSION
- Show Asian Session : Enables or disables drawing of the Asian session rectangle
- Asian Start Hour Hour : (0–23) when the Asian session begins (server time)
- Asian End Hour Hour : (0–23) when the Asian session ends (can be next day if < start hour)
- Asian Session Color : Color of the Asian session rectangle border
- Asian Session Label : Color Color of the text label for the Asian session
- Asian Label position relative to the box : Places the Asian session label either above or below the session rectangle
- Asian Session Filled : When true, fills the rectangle with semi-transparent background color
EUROPEAN SESSION
- Show European Session : Enables or disables drawing of the European (London) session rectangle
- European Start Hour Hour : (0–23) when the European session begins
- European End Hour Hour : (0–23) when the European session ends
- European Session Color : Color of the European session rectangle border
- European Session Label : Color Color of the text label for the European session
- European Label position relative to the box : Places the European session label either above or below the session rectangle
- European Session Filled : When true, fills the rectangle with semi-transparent background color
AMERICAN SESSION
- Show US Session : Enables or disables drawing of the American (New York) session rectangle
- US Start Hour Hour : (0–23) when the US session begins
- US End Hour Hour : (0–23) when the US session ends
- US Session Color : Color of the US session rectangle border
- US Session Label Color : Color of the text label for the US session
- US Label position relative to the box : Places the US session label either above or below the session rectangle
- US Session Filled : When true, fills the rectangle with semi-transparent background color
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