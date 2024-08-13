Market 3 Sessions Indicator

Session Box Indicator for MetaTrader 5

IMPORTANT NOTE: **A new input parameter (Skip weekends ) has been introduced which must be set to false for markets opened 24/7** Version 1.00 Release Version 1.01 Complete code rewrite Version 1.02 Fix: added missing font name and removed emoji as session name, added label positioning Version 1.03 Fix: proper weekend handling, complete minute support for all sessions, independent label position



Description:

The SessionBox indicator is designed to visually represent the trading sessions on a chart, specifically the Asian, European, and American sessions. This indicator draws customizable rectangles around each session, allowing traders to easily identify different trading periods. It also includes labels to denote each session, enhancing clarity.





Users only need to input the session start and end hours in their server time. Please note, the Asian session starting hour shouldn't be changed as the indicator set it already with the start of any trading day.





Input Parameters





SESSION SHARED SETTINGS

Hide all sessions : Completely hides/draws no session boxes at all when set to true

Completely hides/draws no session boxes at all when set to true Box border style : Determines the line style of session rectangle borders (solid, dashed, dotted, etc.)

Determines the line style of session rectangle borders (solid, dashed, dotted, etc.) Box border thickness : Sets the pixel thickness/width of the rectangle border lines

Sets the pixel thickness/width of the rectangle border lines Days To Display : Controls how many past days' sessions are drawn on the chart

Controls how many past days' sessions are drawn on the chart Show Labels : Turns on/off the text labels that display session names

Turns on/off the text labels that display session names Label Font Size : Sets the point size of the text used in session labels

Sets the point size of the text used in session labels Label font name : Specifies the font family for all session labels

Specifies the font family for all session labels Time offset alignment (hours) : Adds/subtracts hours to all session times (useful for broker server time correction)

Adds/subtracts hours to all session times (useful for broker server time correction) Skip weekends : (true for Markets closed during the weekend)

ASIAN SESSION

Show Asian Session : Enables or disables drawing of the Asian session rectangle

Enables or disables drawing of the Asian session rectangle Asian Start Hour Hour : (0–23) when the Asian session begins (server time)

(0–23) when the Asian session begins (server time) Asian End Hour Hour : (0–23) when the Asian session ends (can be next day if < start hour)

(0–23) when the Asian session ends (can be next day if < start hour) Asian Session Color : Color of the Asian session rectangle border

Color of the Asian session rectangle border Asian Session Label : Color Color of the text label for the Asian session

Color Color of the text label for the Asian session Asian Label position relative to the box : Places the Asian session label either above or below the session rectangle

Asian Session Filled : When true, fills the rectangle with semi-transparent background color

EUROPEAN SESSION

Show European Session : Enables or disables drawing of the European (London) session rectangle

Enables or disables drawing of the European (London) session rectangle European Start Hour Hour : (0–23) when the European session begins

(0–23) when the European session begins European End Hour Hour : (0–23) when the European session ends

(0–23) when the European session ends European Session Color : Color of the European session rectangle border

Color of the European session rectangle border European Session Label : Color Color of the text label for the European session

Color Color of the text label for the European session European Label position relative to the box : Places the European session label either above or below the session rectangle



European Session Filled : When true, fills the rectangle with semi-transparent background color

AMERICAN SESSION

Show US Session : Enables or disables drawing of the American (New York) session rectangle

Enables or disables drawing of the American (New York) session rectangle US Start Hour Hour : (0–23) when the US session begins

(0–23) when the US session begins US End Hour Hour : (0–23) when the US session ends

(0–23) when the US session ends US Session Color : Color of the US session rectangle border

Color of the US session rectangle border US Session Label Color : Color of the text label for the US session

Color of the text label for the US session US Label position relative to the box : Places the US session label either above or below the session rectangle



US Session Filled : When true, fills the rectangle with semi-transparent background color





Usage:





Attach the indicator to a chart.

Configure the input parameters according to your preferences.

The indicator will draw boxes for the specified sessions, customizing their appearance and visibility based on the input parameters.

Labels will be placed near each session box to denote the session name, with positioning and styling based on the input parameters.

This indicator helps traders quickly identify and analyze trading sessions, enhancing their trading strategies and decision-making processes.