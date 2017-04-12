Actual Levels

4

The indicator shows significant support and resistance levels. When the price approaches these levels, it in some way responds either to the levels themselves, or to the areas that are near these levels.

These levels can be viewed as potential reversal zone. Accordingly, the levels can be used for performing trading operations or closing previously opened positions.


For example

You can buy if the price rolls back from the support level upwards, or sell if the price rolls back from the resistance level downwards. You can also perform breakout operations. If the support level is broken (the price is below the level), you can sell. Conversely, if the resistance level is broken (when the price is above), you can buy expecting that the price will go up to the next resistance level.


Indicator Parameters

  • Period - indicator calculation period for drawing the levels
  • Bars - the number of bars on which the indicator is displayed
  • Normal levels - the color of normal levels
  • Strong levels - the color of strong levels
Reviews 1
Alessio Del Maschio
330
Alessio Del Maschio 2017.05.29 01:42 
 

Great indicator. Personally I use it for binary options on the 5 minute time frame.

I have a request ... On the next update insert the possibility of having the dots or the classic line.

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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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It is an automatic system that is optimized and ready to use. The EA uses averaging of loss-making positions and the martingale system if the price goes against the direction. The EA opens orders in a particular direction, so that in case of unfavorable development of the situation on the market, it can close a series of deals at the minimum price retracement. The strategy is pretty good. This is a scalper, hence makes a large number of transactions. This is a fully automatic system, but it can
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This is an optimized and ready-to-use automated trading system. A market entry is performed at a certain time on a quiet market. When certain conditions are met, a trade is closed. As a rule, a profit is small. The EA features SL to manage losses. The EA is recommended for use on currency pairs and M5 timeframe. Before using on a live account, it is recommended to test the EA in the strategy tester in the terminal. The EA operation requires a broker with minimum spread and minimum or no commissi
Extreme point
Ilya Fomin
Indicators
The Extreme point indicator helps in determining the probable price reversal points on the chart. The indicator facilitates the search for points to enter the market with greater accuracy. The indicator displays certain impulses, after which there is a high probability of the price continuing its movement in the same direction. The indicator can be used in conjunction with other indicators for a more accurate detection of the position entry points. The indicator can also be used independently. F
Smart Line
Ilya Fomin
Indicators
Smart Line is a trend indicator. It helps you find trend reversal points. This trading strategy is designed for trend trading. The indicator algorithm accurately determines the trend on various trading instruments, at different time intervals. The Smart Line indicator can be used as an additional tool, or as the main one. The color of the indicator lines changes depending on the current trend, as well as built-in indicators of possible entries in the position, indicated by arrows. Parameters
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Alessio Del Maschio
330
Alessio Del Maschio 2017.05.29 01:42 
 

Great indicator. Personally I use it for binary options on the 5 minute time frame.

I have a request ... On the next update insert the possibility of having the dots or the classic line.

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