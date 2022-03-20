TrendLiness

If you want to find good trading opportunities, then you must trade near the Trend Line.

This allows you to have a tighter stop loss on your trades — which improves your risk to reward .

But that’s not all…

Because if you combine Trend Line with Support and Resistance, that’s where you find the best trading opportunities.

Now you might wonder:

“So when do I enter a trade?”

Well, you can use reversal candlestick patterns (like the Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, etc.) as your entry trigger.

This means you’re only entering a trade when the market has “bounced off” the Trend Line and likely to move higher.

When you draw a Trend Line: 1) Focus on the major swing points 2) Connect the major swing points 3) Adjust the Trend Line and get as many touches as possible

The steepness of a Trend Line gives you clues about the market condition so you can adjust your trading strategy accordingly

The Trend Line Breakout technique helps you time your entry in a trending market

You can use a Trend Line to trail your stop loss and ride massive trends

If a Trend Line breaks, wait for the re-test and see if it holds. If it does, the market is likely to reverse in the opposite direction



