TrendLiness MT5

If you want to find good trading opportunities, then you must trade near the Trend Line.

This allows you to have a tighter     stop loss on your trades — which improves your    risk to reward.

But that’s not all…

Because if you combine Trend Line with Support and Resistance, that’s where you find the best trading opportunities.

Now you might wonder:

“So when do I enter a trade?”

Well, you can use reversal  candlestick patterns (like the Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, etc.) as your entry trigger.

This means you’re only entering a trade when the market has “bounced off” the Trend Line and likely to move higher.

  • When you draw a Trend Line: 1) Focus on the major swing points 2) Connect the major swing points 3) Adjust the Trend Line and get as many touches as possible
  • The steepness of a Trend Line gives you clues about the market condition so you can adjust your trading strategy accordingly
  • The Trend Line Breakout technique helps you time your entry in a trending market
  • You can use a Trend Line to trail your stop loss and ride massive trends
  • If a Trend Line breaks, wait for the re-test and see if it holds. If it does, the market is likely to reverse in the opposite direction



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Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
AI Nodiurnal EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on   Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is
TrendLiness
Ugochukwu Mobi
Indicators
If you want to find good trading opportunities, then you must trade near the Trend Line. This allows you to have a tighter       stop loss   on your trades — which improves your     risk to reward . But that’s not all… Because if you combine Trend Line with Support and Resistance, that’s where you find the best trading opportunities. Now you might wonder: “So when do I enter a trade?” Well, you can use reversal     candlestick patterns   (like the   Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, etc.) as your entry
Finvesting EA MT4
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA   has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4   and Here   MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to m
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Introducing Marvelous EA: Your Ultimate Trading Companion Unlock the full potential of the Forex market with Marvelous EA, a cutting-edge automated trading solution designed to maximize your profits and minimize risks. This expertly crafted trading algorithm is equipped with advanced features to navigate the dynamic Forex landscape with precision and accuracy.  GOLD - XAUUSD  Key Features: Proven Trading Strategy : Developed by experienced traders and tested on various market conditions. Aut
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
Finvesting EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (1)
Experts
Unlock the full potential of your Forex investments with the Finvesting EA, your trusted ally in the world of currency trading. This expert advisor (EA) is designed to enhance your Forex investment and help you achieve your financial goals with confidence. Live Performance: Finvesting EA has a live track record with stable trading.  Real account  Live performance MT4 and Here MT5 Discover the potential of the Finvesting EA and join a community of successful Forex investors. It's time to maximi
Bonnitta Gold MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Experts
Bonnitta Gold   is based on personal Bonnitta Trading Indicator and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of   Bonnitta Gold  is a combination of a  secretive custom indicator , Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously. BONNITTA GOLD NEEDS HIGHER LEVERAGE FROM 400 AND ABOVE - I TESTED IT WITH 10,000 USD AND LEVERERAGE OF 1:500 PLEASE SEE THE REAL ACCOUNT LINK BELOW. YOU NEED BIG LEVERAGE  AND HIGHER RISK TO U
Famous EA
Ugochukwu Mobi
Experts
Famous EA   is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who expect consistent results and intelligent trade execution. It merges price action, trendline dynamics, and a proprietary filter algorithm to spot high-probability entries and exits with discipline. Strategy Overview Famous EA operates using: Custom non-repainting indicator logic Dynamic trendline / support-resistance detection Multi-timeframe price action analysis Proprietary noise-filtering algorithm This blend lets
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nauzayya
20
nauzayya 2024.08.16 09:54 
 

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Eric Snusber
589
Eric Snusber 2024.08.07 21:04 
 

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