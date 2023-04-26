Bonnitta Gold MT5

Bonnitta Gold is based on personal Bonnitta Trading Indicator and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of Bonnitta Gold is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously.

BONNITTA GOLD NEEDS HIGHER LEVERAGE FROM 400 AND ABOVE - I TESTED IT WITH 10,000 USD AND LEVERERAGE OF 1:500 PLEASE SEE THE REAL ACCOUNT LINK BELOW. YOU NEED BIG LEVERAGE AND HIGHER RISK TO USE THIS EA AND ONLY USE AMOUNT MONEY YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE. IF YOU NEED INVESTING TYPE EA, GET BONNITTA EA. BONNITTA GOLD IS AGGRESIVE.

Sell starting price - $2,500 USD and Last price - $15,000 Very soon the price will go up, get your copy now because there won't be any discount after.

Due to the use of Artificial Intelligence in the strategy, backtest won't work that is the reason why you can rent it for a month or subscribe to the signal.

You can contact me on Telegram or Direct Message for more information, links and recommended broker.

FEATURES

News Filter and Auto GMT Time are supported

XAUUSD

Free Demo available to download

Big leverage 500 and higher

High maximum number of positions or orders

You can contact me for more information, links and recommended broker.







