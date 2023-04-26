Bonnitta Gold MT5

5

Bonnitta Gold is based on personal Bonnitta Trading Indicator and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of Bonnitta Gold is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned previously.

BONNITTA GOLD NEEDS HIGHER LEVERAGE FROM 400 AND ABOVE - I TESTED IT WITH 10,000 USD AND LEVERERAGE OF 1:500 PLEASE SEE THE REAL ACCOUNT LINK BELOW. YOU NEED BIG LEVERAGE  AND HIGHER RISK TO USE THIS EA AND ONLY USE AMOUNT MONEY YOU CAN AFFORD TO LOSE. IF YOU NEED INVESTING TYPE EA, GET BONNITTA EA. BONNITTA GOLD IS AGGRESIVE. 

Sell starting price - $2,500 USD and Last price - $15,000 Very soon the price will go up, get your copy now because there won't be any discount after. 
Due to the use of Artificial Intelligence in the strategy, backtest won't work that is the reason why you can rent it for a month or subscribe to the signal.
You can contact me on Telegram or Direct Message for more information, links and recommended broker.

FEATURES

  • News Filter and Auto GMT Time are supported
  • XAUUSD  
  • Free Demo available to download
  • Big leverage 500 and higher 
  • High maximum number of positions or orders
  • You can contact me for more information, links and recommended broker.



Reviews 2
J B
571
J B 2024.06.21 13:39 
 

Great EA! Now having it for over a year. Stopped using it for a while but now running great again for a few months. Also good to see that the author is active again in supporting his EAs. Recommended!

Guang Ming Yong Song
836
Guang Ming Yong Song 2023.08.11 04:16 
 

I have used this EA for about a month and will review it. I have already paid back with this EA, BonnittaGold has the best risk management of any active gold trading EA on the market today, and it grows assets quickly. The creator answers questions accurately and quickly and keeps the EA up to date, and like BonnittaEA, it would be even easier to use if it had a manual settlement option, but it is good enough to leave alone. Because of its excellence, I don't want too many people to know about it　;)

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The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
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Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
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AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on   Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is
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If you want to find good trading opportunities, then you must trade near the Trend Line. This allows you to have a tighter       stop loss   on your trades — which improves your     risk to reward . But that’s not all… Because if you combine Trend Line with Support and Resistance, that’s where you find the best trading opportunities. Now you might wonder: “So when do I enter a trade?” Well, you can use reversal     candlestick patterns   (like the   Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, etc.) as your entry
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AI Nodiurnal EA is an advanced Forex robot that leverages cutting-edge machine learning technology to optimize trading strategies and enhance performance in the dynamic foreign exchange market. The term "Nodiurnal" reflects its ability to adapt and operate not only during the typical diurnal (daytime) trading hours but also during non-standard periods, providing a continuous and adaptive approach to forex trading. Settings : Default settings on Currency Pair :  EURUSD H1 . Special setting is onl
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If you want to find good trading opportunities, then you must trade near the Trend Line. This allows you to have a tighter         stop loss   on your trades — which improves your       risk to reward . But that’s not all… Because if you combine Trend Line with Support and Resistance, that’s where you find the best trading opportunities. Now you might wonder: “So when do I enter a trade?” Well, you can use reversal     candlestick patterns   (like the   Hammer, Bullish Engulfing, etc.) as your e
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Famous EA   is a high-performance Expert Advisor built for serious traders who expect consistent results and intelligent trade execution. It merges price action, trendline dynamics, and a proprietary filter algorithm to spot high-probability entries and exits with discipline. Strategy Overview Famous EA operates using: Custom non-repainting indicator logic Dynamic trendline / support-resistance detection Multi-timeframe price action analysis Proprietary noise-filtering algorithm This blend lets
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J B
571
J B 2024.06.21 13:39 
 

Great EA! Now having it for over a year. Stopped using it for a while but now running great again for a few months. Also good to see that the author is active again in supporting his EAs. Recommended!

Guang Ming Yong Song
836
Guang Ming Yong Song 2023.08.11 04:16 
 

I have used this EA for about a month and will review it. I have already paid back with this EA, BonnittaGold has the best risk management of any active gold trading EA on the market today, and it grows assets quickly. The creator answers questions accurately and quickly and keeps the EA up to date, and like BonnittaEA, it would be even easier to use if it had a manual settlement option, but it is good enough to leave alone. Because of its excellence, I don't want too many people to know about it　;)

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