Centaurus Trend Engine

Centaurus Trend Engine is an indicator that uses custom indicators to give the current momentum moves of the market with a multi-timeframe approach to trading

Features

  • Value Area -It is the (red/green) rectangular box on your chart based on the dynamic structure period set;Green to indicate you focus on LONG moves & Red for SHORT moves
  • Analysis - Displays The Market Analysis
  • Strength - Displays The Market Strength
  • Trend - Displays The Market Trend
  • Entry State - Displays the BEST entry time for trades

Parameters

Settings

  • Structure Period - Set Value Area, default set to 100
  • Analysis Period - Set Analysis, default set to 20
  • Strength Period - Set Strength, default set to 14
  • Trend Period - Set Trend, default set to 14
  • Entry State Alert - Set Alert for Best Entry on Trend Continuation Setups
  • Structure Alert - Set Alert when Price is at the Value Area
  • Horizontal - Set the distance of the Trend Engine panel to the left or right
  • Vertical - Set the distance of Trend Engine panel to top or bottom

High Probability Trade Setups

Value Area Trade Setup

  • SHORT Trade - Wait for price to close inside the value area then take a SHORT Trade with strong multi-timeframe confluence from the Trend Engine and the Entry State suggests you GO SHORT
  • LONG Trade - Wait for price to close inside the value area then take a LONG Trade with strong multi-timeframe confluence from the Trend Engine and the Entry State suggests you GO LONG‌

Trend Continuation Setup

  • SHORT Trade - Take this trade setup when price is below the value area for a SHORT Trade with strong multi-timeframe confluence from the Trend Engine and the Entry State suggests you GO SHORT
  • LONG Trade - Take this trade setup when price is above the value area for a LONG Trade with strong multi-timeframe confluence from the Trend Engine and the Entry State suggests you GO LONG‌

Advantages

  • You can use it in ALL financial markets including binary options on ALL asset classes or instruments
  • Less clutter on your chart giving you a neat & tidy chart therefore no information overload‌

Recommendations

  • Support ALL Timeframes
  • Back test on simulator FIRST then forward test on DEMO for at least 1 MONTH

Please share your comments, ratings & reviews

DO NOT PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE THOROUGHLY BACK TESTED FOR YOURSELF USING THE FREE DEMO


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Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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5 (11)
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sunnychow
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sunnychow 2018.09.15 16:33 
 

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