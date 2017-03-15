Centaurus Trend Engine
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 7 September 2018
- Activations: 5
Centaurus Trend Engine is an indicator that uses custom indicators to give the current momentum moves of the market with a multi-timeframe approach to trading
Features
- Value Area -It is the (red/green) rectangular box on your chart based on the dynamic structure period set;Green to indicate you focus on LONG moves & Red for SHORT moves
- Analysis - Displays The Market Analysis
- Strength - Displays The Market Strength
- Trend - Displays The Market Trend
- Entry State - Displays the BEST entry time for trades
Parameters
Settings
- Structure Period - Set Value Area, default set to 100
- Analysis Period - Set Analysis, default set to 20
- Strength Period - Set Strength, default set to 14
- Trend Period - Set Trend, default set to 14
- Entry State Alert - Set Alert for Best Entry on Trend Continuation Setups
- Structure Alert - Set Alert when Price is at the Value Area
- Horizontal - Set the distance of the Trend Engine panel to the left or right
- Vertical - Set the distance of Trend Engine panel to top or bottom
High Probability Trade Setups
Value Area Trade Setup
- SHORT Trade - Wait for price to close inside the value area then take a SHORT Trade with strong multi-timeframe confluence from the Trend Engine and the Entry State suggests you GO SHORT
- LONG Trade - Wait for price to close inside the value area then take a LONG Trade with strong multi-timeframe confluence from the Trend Engine and the Entry State suggests you GO LONG
Trend Continuation Setup
- SHORT Trade - Take this trade setup when price is below the value area for a SHORT Trade with strong multi-timeframe confluence from the Trend Engine and the Entry State suggests you GO SHORT
- LONG Trade - Take this trade setup when price is above the value area for a LONG Trade with strong multi-timeframe confluence from the Trend Engine and the Entry State suggests you GO LONG
Advantages
- You can use it in ALL financial markets including binary options on ALL asset classes or instruments
- Less clutter on your chart giving you a neat & tidy chart therefore no information overload
Recommendations
- Support ALL Timeframes
- Back test on simulator FIRST then forward test on DEMO for at least 1 MONTH
Please share your comments, ratings & reviews
DO NOT PURCHASE THIS PRODUCT UNTIL YOU HAVE THOROUGHLY BACK TESTED FOR YOURSELF USING THE FREE DEMO
User didn't leave any comment to the rating