Space Grid
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 12 March 2019
- Activations: 10
Space Grid is a fully automated Expert Advisor.
Space Grid was developed and tested specially on eur/usd on a 5 minute timeframe.
The backtest was performed with 99.90% quality data and shows excellent results.
Tested with multiple spread levels, long swap and short swap included.
It is essential to do the every tick backtest.
Recommendations
- Symbol: EUR/USD
- Timeframe: 5 minute.
Parameters
- comment: comment of the order.
- magic_number: unique number for each chart
- start_lot: number of initial lots
- lot_step: step for increasing lots
- max_lot: maximum number of lots
- max_orders_short: maximum number of open orders short
- max_orders_long: maximum number of open orders long
- open_step_short: step to open new positions short
- open_step_long: step to open new positions long
- second_take_profit_short: take profit with more open positions short
- second_take_profit_long: take profit with more open positions long
- take_profit_short: take profit with one open position short
- take_profit_long: take profit with one open position long
- automatic_lots: "on/off", for allow the reinvestment of profit.
- risk: if automatic_lot is set to "on", you can choose the risk for the reinvestment of profits between: Super_Low, Low, Medium, High
Good Work!!!