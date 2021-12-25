Optimal
- Indicators
- Andriy Sydoruk
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The indicator implements a kind of technical analysis based on the idea that the market is cyclical in nature. Tracks the market trend with good reliability, ignoring sharp market fluctuations and noise around the average price. Thus, all intersection points will be optimal points at which the movement changes taking into account the indicator period. It catches the trend and shows favorable moments of entering the market with arrows. Crossing points can be used as potential market reversal points. The indicator can be used both for pipsing on small periods and for long-term trading. But do not forget that the approach must be complex, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.