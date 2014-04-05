The Trenders indicator is very sensitive to current price activity and displays signals quite well. Quickly reacts to changes in the trend, clearly shows the price movement. The colored version of the indicator signals a trend change. The indicator allows you to see a rising or falling trend.





In addition to the direction of the trend, the indicator shows the change in the angle of inclination, the analysis of which allows you to filter signals with the help of angle filters, this can be used when building a bot with this signal indicator as its basis.





Multi-timeframe use of the indicator is possible, as well as creation of a trading strategy based on it and use in scalper systems with a good risk ratio. The indicator is calibrated in such a way that it can work on many volatile currency pairs. Suitable for all timeframes.