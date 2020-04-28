TSI Trend Analyzer

4.67

In which direction should I trade today? For “TREND followers”, we need to determine the TREND.

This indicator determines the Trend based on the price High, Low and Close of every bar, for a given period and timeframe. Calculating and plotting the Trend UP and Trend DOWN lines.

If the: 

  • “Trend UP” line (Green) is above the “Trend DOWN” line (Red), then it is a BULLISH Trend (see "Screenshots" tab).
  • “Trend DOWN” line (Red) is above the “Trend UP” line (Green), then it is a BEARISH Trend (see "Screenshots" tab).

 

As input, you select a timeframe to determine the Trend (variable TIMEFRAME_period). Eg. if you trade on a M15 Chart, you can select a higher timeframe like H1 (4x higher is appropriate), to determine the Trend. So basically, on a M15 Chart you will see the H1 Trend without having to switch to another Chart window.

Works on any instrument being Forex, Indices, Commodities, Stocks etc.


Input Parameters

  •  Number of Bars to calculate: predefined value to reduce performance impact on the hardware. Adjust it accordingly to view more or less historic data.
  • TIMEFRAME_period : Timeframe to determine the trend. You need to select a timeframe higher or equal to the current one.

Output Buffers 

  • Buffer 0  : Trend UP value 
  • Buffer 1  : Trend DOWN value


Note:

Soon to be released, a more advanced and fully featured Trend indicator named “TSI Trend Stepper”. Where specific TREND entry zones are plotted in different colors, for both Long and Short positions. More details coming soon …


“The Trend is your friend, trade with it, not against it”.


Reviews 7
Gerald Boham
216
Gerald Boham 2025.02.04 05:30 
 

hi. your indicator is very good. Thank you for sharing this free. Can i know what timeframe to use this indicator to stay in a long or short position for longer? For Intraday trading

Lover Madrilejos
21
Lover Madrilejos 2021.08.07 11:45 
 

Thank you for this work of yours... God bless. very helpful. fantastic indicator. easy to use

2002449430
44
2002449430 2021.07.03 21:29 
 

Indicador sensacional acerta todas muito melhor que o ADX.

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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TSI Trend Stepper
Joao Paulo Ferreira Fortes
Indicators
The Stepper  indicator generates Signals in strong Trend zones. Even when the Trend is set, we must filter when to ENTER or HOLD the trigger. The Trend is represented by two lines: Trend UP and Trend DOWN. W e are in a Bullish trend when the Trend UP (Green line) is above. And in a Bearish trend when the Trend DOWN (Pink line) is above. When the momentum is aligned with the Trend , this indicator generates: BUY signals (LIME line) SELL signals (RED line) The user is alerted of the scenario, at
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Gerald Boham
216
Gerald Boham 2025.02.04 05:30 
 

hi. your indicator is very good. Thank you for sharing this free. Can i know what timeframe to use this indicator to stay in a long or short position for longer? For Intraday trading

aperxan
14
aperxan 2021.09.22 10:25 
 

Хороший помощник, благодарен создателю.

Lover Madrilejos
21
Lover Madrilejos 2021.08.07 11:45 
 

Thank you for this work of yours... God bless. very helpful. fantastic indicator. easy to use

2002449430
44
2002449430 2021.07.03 21:29 
 

Indicador sensacional acerta todas muito melhor que o ADX.

areteus areteus
452
areteus areteus 2021.05.16 09:33 
 

Works well but when TF changes it does not change or takes a lof of time, pls do fix it

skyfall2014
275
skyfall2014 2021.02.01 09:03 
 

Such a nice job! Thanks!

Aleksandr Tamonin
4107
Aleksandr Tamonin 2021.01.24 17:25 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Joao Paulo Ferreira Fortes
2938
Reply from developer Joao Paulo Ferreira Fortes 2021.01.29 19:46
Thanks Aleksandr, it's good to hear that this indicator is of value :) Let me know if there's any new feature you would like to be included in next releases.
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