Nrha

This indicator uses Fibonacci to determine your trading levels precisely and measurably. It helps you to earn big profits. This indicator can also be used for various currency charts. You can also combine it with other indicators that you like so that the profits you get are also even greater. I hope you give me input so that this indicator can be better. We recommend using for the period M1 to M15. feel free to discuss with me. Thanks. 
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