Unknown Star is a Forex indicator that performs mathematical calculations, predicting market changes and greatly facilitating the calculation of prices in the future. The mission of market indicators does not end with price predictions. It informs the trader about important changes - including the second when the price gains or exceeds the value. The work of Unknown Star frees the trader from making calculations with his own hand. The market participant can only correctly assess the indicator's trading signals.





Since Forex is most characterized by cyclical price changes (fluctuations that make it possible to correctly predict the future price), a specific price trend is expected for some time. As a result, it will not be difficult for traders to make the “right bet” at the right moment to enter (enter) the market. A trader who wants to use the Unknown Star Forex Indicator can make trades almost flawlessly.





Information about price fluctuations provided by Forex indicators brings the intended targets closer, significantly shortens the calculation process, simplifies and facilitates trading. The trader receives information in the most digestible, visual form.