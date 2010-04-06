Reg Professional mt5

The Regression Channel consists of two lines equidistant above and below the regression trend line. The distance between the channel boundaries and the regression line is equal to the deviation of the maximum closing price from the regression line, only this definition corresponds to the most recent regression points.





The term regression refers to the field of statistics. The center line of the channel is the trend line. To calculate it, the method of least squares is used. The line above the center line acts as resistance for the price and is nothing more than the maximum deviation of the closing price from the average value, which is represented by the trend line in the channel. Below is the support level. The basis for its calculation is the deviation of the minimum price from the average.





It is believed that the price of a currency pair should be within the range of the linear regression channel. This situation is typical for a trend movement, which can be determined using the channel slope angle. If the price goes beyond the indicated corridor, this means a possible quick change in the trend, after which the inclined lines will change direction.