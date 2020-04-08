Power Signal Buy Sell

Hi,

You can find the perfect buy sell signal with this indicator including trend line. This indicator providing signal based on some calculation of multiple moving averages. it gives arrow for buy and sell signal with color change in trend line. all the colors can be customize.

For exit point you can use RSI indicator(14) along with this. I am attaching image for for your reference.

Best Pair for this indicator :- EURUSD , USDCHF.

Basic details of entry and exit :-

Buy Entry :- Enter in the market when you get Auqa color arrow below the candle.

Buy Exit :- you can use multiple concept to exit from buy trade.

Exit from the market when RSI > 70.

Or on Sell Signal.

Also you can exit from the market when RSI <50 ( It depends on market situation )

Sell Entry : - Enter in the market when you get Red color arrow above the candle. Exit from the market when RSI <30.

Or on Buy Signal.

Also you can exit from the market when RSI >50 ( It depends on market situation )

I hope this indicator helps you well.



