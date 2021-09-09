EA Hammer
- Experts
-
SaurabhTelegram contact - https://t.me/dhingrasaurabh
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 12 October 2021
- Activations: 10
Last 1 copy in 135$. Next price will be a 335$. Grab the opportunity today.
EA Description-
- This EA is not using any Indicator. It's working with points calculation.
- This EA uses all dangerous functionality :-
- Hedge
- Grid
- Martingale
- TP level line clearly available on chart. (Can show in live trading. For faster testing chart graphic is removed)
- EA has a very good control panel. (Can show in live trading. For faster testing chart graphic is removed)
- Special feature Max drawdown in dollars is design to keep your equity safe. You can use this as per your convenience.
- EA is designed for EUR/USD. More settings will be available soon.
- EA has news filter as well. you can use that also as per your convenience. For same you need to add #1 in MT4>Tools>Options>Expert Advisor> allow and add new URL.
- For set files please check EA Hammer group chat
- For Other details please check comment #2
EA Hammer discussion Group:- https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03BF2D36CDA8D701
High Profit plus High Risk set file with instruction:- #4
Important information for high risk set users:
There is three important steps to do start trading:-
- Symbol selection for trading :- We have already selected the most liquidity symbol (EURUSD) to trading.
- Building a strategy for selected symbol :- We have already built a strategy to start with and + point we have done automate the same. we have created best performer tool with name EA Hammer.
- Time selection, when to trade :- You can trade all time with this robot, exempt the days when there is high impact news in market. For example - Non farm Payroll US, FOMC conference.
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