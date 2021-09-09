EA Hammer

Last 1 copy in 135$. Next price will be a 335$. Grab the opportunity today.


EA Description-

  • This EA is not using any Indicator. It's working with points calculation.
  • This EA uses all dangerous functionality :-
  1. Hedge
  2. Grid
  3. Martingale
  • TP level line clearly available on chart. (Can show in live trading. For faster testing chart graphic is removed)
  • EA has a very good control panel.  (Can show in live trading. For faster testing chart graphic is removed)
  • Special feature Max drawdown in dollars is design to keep your equity safe. You can use this as per your convenience. 
  • EA is designed for EUR/USD. More settings will be available soon.
  • EA has news filter as well.  you can use that also as per your convenience. For same you need to add #1 in MT4>Tools>Options>Expert Advisor> allow and add new URL.
  • For set files please check EA Hammer group chat
  • For Other details please check comment #2

EA Hammer discussion Group:- https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/03BF2D36CDA8D701

High Profit plus High Risk set file with instruction:- #4

Important information for high risk set users:

There is three important steps to do start trading:-

  • Symbol selection for trading :- We have already selected the most liquidity symbol (EURUSD) to trading.
  • Building a strategy for selected symbol :- We have already built a  strategy to start with and + point we have done automate the same. we have created best performer tool with name EA Hammer.
  • Time selection, when to trade :- You can trade all time with this robot, exempt the days when there is high impact news in market. For example - Non farm Payroll US, FOMC conference.





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Welcome to Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> download set files here LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT brings my 15 years of experience in creating professional trading algorithms to the Index markets. The EA uses a very well thought out algorithm to find the best
Dark Algo
Marco Solito
4.67 (70)
Experts
Last copy at 399$ -> next price 499$ Dark Algo  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for Scalping Trading on Eurusd and Gbpusd . This Expert Advisor is based on the latest generation of algorithm and is highly customizable to suit your trading needs.  If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get   a second EA for   Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy of this EA is built on a sophisticated algorithm  that allows it to identify and follow market
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Experts
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
Trust EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Experts
Trust EA   is a real trader's tool, working on a clear principle, with its advantages and disadvantages, so it will not suit everyone, but for some users it can become the best trading robot. * Limited special offer - 50% off the full price of the product. Only 5 copies at this price. The final price is 997$ * Discuss the complexities of Forex trading here:  chat "Age of Expert Advisors" . Logic I have been working with algorithmic trading systems since 2015, and in my experience, systems with
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Power Signal Buy Sell
Saurabh
Indicators
Hi, You can find the perfect buy sell signal with this indicator including trend line. This indicator providing signal based on some calculation of multiple moving averages. it gives arrow for buy and sell signal with color change in trend line. all the colors can be customize. For exit point you can use RSI indicator(14) along with this. I am attaching image for for your reference. Best Pair for this indicator :- EURUSD , USDCHF. Basic details of entry and exit :- Buy Entry :- Enter in the mark
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Deeday102
24
Deeday102 2021.10.06 15:11 
 

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Philip Sint Sae
210
Philip Sint Sae 2021.09.11 18:05 
 

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Saurabh
701
Reply from developer Saurabh 2021.09.11 19:56
Thanks for such a amazing review. I am always happy to help.
Yasin007
10
Yasin007 2021.09.10 18:52 
 

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Saurabh
701
Reply from developer Saurabh 2021.09.11 00:31
Thanks for your review
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