MaRSI Arrow
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
MaRSI Scalper & Trader
The combination of moving averages and RSI
This setting is flexible so it can be set with regards to user test
uses
1. For scalping
2. For long time trading
features
1. Sends push notifications
2. Sends alerts on computers
3. Draws Arrows
4. Draws respective indicators (this feature will be edited in the future)
Have feedback
or just call +255766988200 (telegram/whatsApp)
Head to discussion page to leave your comments
Improvement are on the way in regards to comments
Thanks
По информированию и удобству пользования , думаю, не лучший