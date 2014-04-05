Level Plus
- Indicators
- Mehmet Deniz Cicek
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
The Levels Plus Indicator is a sophisticated and highly effective tool designed for traders who seek to identify key price levels in the market. This indicator combines multiple key levels and Volume Profile Point of Control (POC) lines to provide a comprehensive view of the market structure. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, the Levels Plus Indicator offers valuable insights that can help you make informed trading decisions.
- Primary and Secondary POC Lines: Draws the primary and secondary POC lines based on the volume profile of the last 20 trading days.
- Customizable Settings: Adjust the calculation timeframe, applied volume, ratio of maximum VP bar length, and colors for the POC lines.
- Previous December Close: Displays the closing price of the previous December, providing a significant reference point for long-term traders.
- Weekly Levels: Shows the high, low, and close prices of the last week, offering critical insights for weekly trading strategies.
- Monthly Levels: Highlights the high, low, and close prices of the last month, which are essential for monthly trend analysis.
- Daily Levels: Marks the high, low, and close prices of the previous day, assisting day traders in identifying important daily price levels.
- Current Day Open: Indicates the opening price of the current day, providing a starting point for intraday trading strategies.
- User-Friendly Input Settings: Easily customize the appearance and behavior of the indicator using intuitive input settings.
- Color and Width Adjustments: Personalize the colors and widths of the lines to match your trading style and preferences.
- Enhanced Market Analysis: Gain a deeper understanding of market structure by identifying key price levels and volume profile points.
- Improved Decision-Making: Make more informed trading decisions with clear visual cues of significant price levels.
- Versatile Application: Suitable for various trading strategies, including day trading, swing trading, and long-term investing.
- Time-Saving Tool: Quickly access critical market information without the need for manual calculations or multiple indicators.