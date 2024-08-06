Instructional Videos of Trade Dashboard

Trade Dashboard Instructional Videos

Trade dashboard is a manual trade manager to ease things for manual traders, it automates some of trading aspects, such as lot size calculation, partial closing of a trade, breakeven, trail stop loss and pending orders, you can set timer for different trade tasks such as close all, or open a specific trade at a certain time, you can place your orders visually with the help of trade line tool on the chart,Also you can manage your basket of orders, check economic calendar on the chart, check forex trade sessions and lots of other features.

In this blog, we only share the instructioanl videos of different features of the product. You can watch and learn how to use it. Please contact us if case you have question or problems.

General Overview of the product, taking a tour of different features.









How to work with Lot Size Calculator?





How to set mutliple Partial TP/SL?









How to set Breakeven Option?







How to set Trail Regular Trail Stop?





How To Check News On the Chart?



How to stop overtrading?



How to set timer for trading tasks?









