Ichimoku Robot

This Expert Advisor base on ichimoku stratergy.

Ichimoku setting is default (9,26,52). Available to modify default value.

Price above cloud is BUY signal while below cloud is SELL signal

Timeframe M15 (recommended).

Pairs GBP and Gold (recommended). Other pairs (takeprofit and stoploss must be adjusted based on backtest data).

All trade parameters are in points (1000points = 100pips).

Available trailing stop for position trade.