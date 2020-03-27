Ichimoku Robot
- Experts
- Muhammad Asyraf Bin Mohamad
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 27 March 2020
- Activations: 5
This Expert Advisor base on ichimoku stratergy.
Ichimoku setting is default (9,26,52). Available to modify default value.
Price above cloud is BUY signal while below cloud is SELL signal
Timeframe M15 (recommended).
Pairs GBP and Gold (recommended). Other pairs (takeprofit and stoploss must be adjusted based on backtest data).
All trade parameters are in points (1000points = 100pips).
Available trailing stop for position trade.