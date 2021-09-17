Simple Moving Average Crossing
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Info: marcobarbosabots
This EA automates order opening by crossing two simple moving averages. Only one order at a time. No martingale and no grid system. This EA also has the option to allow it to place or not orders on the market. The value of moving averages, lot, takeprofit and stoploss are configurable, besides not allowing trades when the margin level is too low nor when there are many orders open on MT4.
Inputs:
PowerOn: Enables EA operation
FMA: Fastest Moving Average Period
SMA: Slowest Moving Average Period
Lots: Lot Size
TP: Take Profit
SL: Stop Loss
Slippage: Slippage
Margin_Percent_Level: Minimum percentage value of the margin level to trade
MT4_Orders: Maximum number of open MT4 orders to trade
Magic_Number: Order magic number