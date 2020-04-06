CCI Warrior Pro
- Experts
- Marco Barbosa
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Info: marcobarbosabots
CCI Warrior
Note: An detalhed image of backtest is on here https://drive.google.com/open?id=1Se8Qcgzqmd8YrG7_O3LfXszcVfvlBrCv
CCI is short for the Commodity Channel Index indicator. CCI Warrior is an Expert Advisor that generates signals through Commodity Channel Index (CCI) levels. A value above the positive level generates a SELL signal and below the negative level generates a BUY signal. When a signal is generated an MA Filter checks it. If the signal is in the same direction as the Trend indicated by the MA Filter, then the signal is validated. Once validated an Order is sent. Finally a global loss limit trigger is activated.
Inputs
- Volume_Minimum = 69 - Minimum Volume for Trade
- Volume_Period = 1 - Volume Period
- High_Level = 1.35001 - Maximum price to submit a BUY order
- Low_Level = 1.08000 - Minimum price to submit a SELL order
- First_Lot = 0.01 - Lot Size. We recommend 0.01 for $ 100.
- CCI_Level_H = 50 - The positive CCI level for generating signals. In this case CCI is 50
- CCI_Level_L = -50 - The negative CCI levels for generating signals. In this case CCI is -50
- CCI_Limits_H = 100 - The CCI upper limit. In this case if CCI> 100 no signal is generated
- CCI_Limits_L = -100 - The CCI lower limit. In this case if CCI <-100 no signal is generated
- CCI_Period = 21 - CCI Period
- MA_Period = 21 - MA Filter Period
- MA_Filter_Reverse_Logic = false - Reverses the MA Filter logic that will now validate signals against the Trend.
- Take_Profit = 200 - Order TakeProfit
- Stop_Loss = 200 - Order StopLoss
- Slippage = 0 - Order Slippage
- Start_Hour = 6 - Trade Start Time
- Start_Minute = 0 - Trade Start Minute
- Finish_Hour = 21 - Time to close the trade
- Finish_Minute = 0 - Minute to close trade
- Max_DD = 0.10 - Maximum Loss of Your Account ( 1 means 100%, 0.01 means 1% )
- Market_Execution = true - Execute Market Order
- Magic_Number = 15011983 - Magic Number
- Write_Journal = true - Write the EA journal