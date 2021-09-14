Virtual Take profit Stop loss Trailing stop

Forex Expert Advisor (utility) "Virtual Stop Loss, Trailing Stop" allows you to set a virtual (hidden) stop loss and trailing stop. At the same time, without using standard stop loss and trailing stop orders. Thus, when the advisor opens a deal, your broker and the Meta Trader terminal will not see or set stop loss or trailing stop, but the advisor will control the parameters of the TP SL TSL you specified and draw the corresponding lines on the chart. ... When the price of the instrument reaches one of these levels, the trade is closed. Be careful if there is no connection between Meta Trader and the broker's server, or if there is no remote hosting service for your account, the advisor will not be able to perform its functions, so your trade will not be protected by virtual stops. Many traders need and are looking for a virtual stop function for trading!
    Description
- Lot. It is displayed in the advisor's menu. The default is 0.01!
- Stop Loss, Trailing Start, Trailing Size (points or pips). It is placed on the EA panel on the chart. Brokers may differ in the value of the pip, the number of decimal places, and so on ... Therefore, in order to enter the stop loss correctly, we recommend that you first check and select the appropriate value on your broker's demo account or pending orders. For example, you must select the value 1 ..., 15, 150 or 1500, 15000 ...
Trades cannot be opened in the tester.
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TSScreenIchimoku
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
Panel designed for ichimoku traders. Intelligent algorithm that reveals signals over multiple time frames and multiple currency crosses.   The benefits you get :   Significantly lightens the signal search analysis. Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates. Works on forex, CFD, Crypto and stocks, time frames from M5 to W1. Integrated pop-up, push notification and sound alerts. Easy to use. Parameters : Number_Instrument = 10; Number of instruments displayed Tenkan = 9; Kijun = 26;
TI Opti Pro
Nauris Zukas
Utilities
Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
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Automatic calculation of a trading lot taking into account Stop Loss (in pips) and the percentage of risk from the account balance. The Expert Advisor panel is located on the chart at the top left. On the panel of the advisor, you can select the size of the stop loss in pips and the percentage of risk from the balance. You can set the deviation from the current price in pips for pending orders. The red color indicates the amount in the deposit currency that you can lose when the stop loss is tr
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