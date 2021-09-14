Virtual Stop loss Trailing stop Take profit

Forex Expert Advisor (utility) "Virtual Stop Loss, Trailing Stop" allows you to set a virtual (hidden) stop loss and trailing stop. At the same time, without using standard stop loss and trailing stop orders. Thus, when the advisor opens a deal, your broker and the Meta Trader terminal will not see or set stop loss or trailing stop, but the advisor will control the parameters of the TP SL TSL you specified and draw the corresponding lines on the chart. ... When the price of the instrument reaches one of these levels, the trade is closed. Be careful if there is no connection between Meta Trader and the broker's server, or if there is no remote hosting service for your account, the advisor will not be able to perform its functions, so your trade will not be protected by virtual stops. Many traders need and are looking for a virtual stop function for trading!

Description

- Lot. It is displayed in the advisor's menu. The default is 0.01!

- Stop Loss, Trailing Start, Trailing Size (points or pips). It is placed on the EA panel on the chart. Brokers may differ in the value of the pip, the number of decimal places, and so on ... Therefore, in order to enter the stop loss correctly, we recommend that you first check and select the appropriate value on your broker's demo account or pending orders. For example, you must select the value 1 ..., 15, 150 or 1500, 15000 ...

Trades cannot be opened in the tester.



