Advanced Statements

General Description

Advanced Statements is an innovative script for MetaTrader 4, designed to significantly enhance your portfolio analysis. This tool allows you to examine the complete MT4 history, generating detailed reports HTML for each MagicNumber. Through in-depth analysis, it identifies the best strategies to optimize your trading.


Main Features

  1. Complete Statement Analysis

    • Allows you to examine the entire statement generated by MetaTrader 4, providing a comprehensive view of portfolio performance.

  2. MagicNumber Analysis

    • Conducts a detailed analysis of all MagicNumbers found in the history, generating specific statements for each of them. Each MagicNumber has its own organized folder to avoid confusion with various statement files.

  3. Daily Analysis

    • Analyzes the performance of the complete history or each MagicNumber for each day of the week, offering a detailed temporal perspective.

  4. Long/Short Analysis

    • Allows you to examine the performance of the portfolio or each MagicNumber based on long or short positions.

Output and Reports

All analyses are organized in the "Advanced Statement Analysis" folder, easily accessible from the MetaTrader 4 platform via the path: 

File -> Open Data Folder -> MQL4 -> Files -> Advanced Statement Analysis


Advanced Graphical Components

Advanced Statements enhances the analysis with three detailed charts:

  1. P&L in Points Chart

    • Analyzes profit and loss (P&L) in points, including swaps and commissions converted to points. This is essential for evaluating the strategy without any money management, allowing you to understand if the strategy is inherently profitable.

  2. Balance Chart

    • Shows the balance trend, including swaps and commissions, enabling you to assess the monetary performance of the strategy and the effectiveness of the chosen money management model.

  3. Size Histogram Chart

    • Shows the historical sizes used in reference to the balance curve, providing an additional dimension of analysis.

FULL and CLEAN Curves

The first two charts present two curves: FULL (including swaps and commissions) and CLEAN (excluding swaps and commissions). This distinction is crucial for evaluating the impact of swap and commission costs on different managements.


Advanced Scientific Analysis

A distinctive feature of Advanced Statements is the integration of linear regression with a ±2 sigma band. This addition allows you to visualize the uncertainty range of the curve over time and evaluate the slope coefficient in the long term. According to the empirical rule of a normal distribution, the ±2 sigma range covers 95.45% of observables, providing a solid scientific basis for your analyses.


Conclusion

Advanced Statements is the ideal tool for traders who want to improve their portfolio analysis. With advanced features and detailed graphical presentation, it offers all the information needed to make more informed trading decisions and optimize your strategies.


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Trade support and resistance or supply and demand zones automatically once you have identified the key areas you want to trade from. This EA allows you to draw buy and sell zones with a single click and then place them exactly where you expect price to turn. The EA then monitors those zones and will automatically take trades based on price action you specify for the zones. Once the initial trade is taken, the EA will then get out in profit at the opposite zone you place, which becomes the target
Equity Protect Pro
Shi Jie He
5 (1)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
EquityTargetCloser MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilities
Automatic profit locking when target profit is reached EquityTargetCloser   — is a utility expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automatically closes all market positions and deletes pending orders as soon as   equity exceeds the current balance by a specified profit amount . After all positions are closed, the target automatically increases: the new threshold = new balance + specified profit. The EA does not open trades, it only manages existing positions, helping to reliably lock in profit and
DrawDown Limiter MT4
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (8)
Utilities
Drawdown Limiter EA You are in the right place if you were searching for Drawdown control, Drawdown limiter, Balance protection, Equity Protection or Daily Drawdown Limit related to Prop Firm, FTMO, or Funded account trading, or if you want to protect your trading account. Have you suffered from controlling your drawdown when trading funded accounts? This EA is meant for you. Prop firms usually set a rule called “Trader Daily Drawdown”, and if it is not respected, you are disqualified.  I am an
Trading History MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (9)
Utilities
Trading History - A program for trading and money management on the history of quotes in stratagy tester. It can work with pending and immediate orders, and is equipped with trailing stop, breakeven and take profit functions. Very good for training and testing different strategies. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Allows you to test any trading strategy in the shortest possible time 2. An excellent simulator for trading training. You can gain months of trading experience
Trade Copier Global
Laszlo Tormasi
5 (15)
Utilities
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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