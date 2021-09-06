EA Smart Gold
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.34
- Updated: 3 June 2023
- Activations: 10
After purchase : - Please contact me at telegram https://t.me/SmartForex777
Smart News Control Support Any Ea to Stop Autotrading ON/OFF At Impact Of News ,YOU Select in Setting - Lite News Impact,Midium News Impact and Heavy News Impact Then Ea Autometically Stop Autotrading and Start also....................
Only 4 to 6 hours Run from market open,Stop Ea At high Voletility
Set file Download AT COMMENT BOX XAUUSD
Set File USE ONLY
Active New Filter
Install Process:- Open Any other Chart in Mt4 Terminal 1st :: ---
(1) Click - " Tools "
(2) Click - " Options "
(3) Select - " Expert Advisors "
(4) Click - " Allow WebRequest For Listed URL "
(5) Select - " Add New URL"
(6) Copy - " Copy And Paste Link"
https://calendar.fxstreet.com/
IMPORTANT NOTICE - HIGH EFFECTED NEWS--> EA MUST BE STOP OR CLICK ON "RUNNING EA" BUTTON AND CONVERT IT INTO RED COLOUR.
EA SMART GOLD IS A SMART ROBOT BECAUSE THIS EA IS DESIGNED SPECIALLY FOR TRADING GOLD.
EA SMART GOLD is workbased on opening orders using the internal attached indicator.
I Bought this EA so far it's doing well, and the creator is very approachable i salute you idol. i will review it again after 1 month result to my account.