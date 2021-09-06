EA Smart Gold

5

    After purchase  : -   Please contact me at telegram https://t.me/SmartForex777

    Smart News Control Support Any Ea to Stop Autotrading ON/OFF At Impact Of News ,YOU Select in Setting - Lite News Impact,Midium News Impact and Heavy News Impact Then Ea Autometically Stop Autotrading and Start also....................  

    Only 4 to 6 hours Run from market open,Stop Ea At high Voletility

    Set file Download AT COMMENT BOX XAUUSD

    Set File USE ONLY

    #13

    Active New Filter 

    Install Process:- Open Any other Chart in Mt4 Terminal 1st :: --- 

    (1)  Click  - " Tools "

    (2) Click   - " Options "

    (3) Select -  " Expert Advisors "

    (4) Click   - " Allow WebRequest For Listed URL "

    (5) Select -  " Add New URL"

    (6) Copy   - " Copy And Paste Link" 

    https://calendar.fxstreet.com/

    https://worldtimeapi.org/

        IMPORTANT NOTICE HIGH EFFECTED NEWS--> EA MUST BE STOP OR CLICK ON "RUNNING EA" BUTTON AND CONVERT IT INTO RED COLOUR.

    EA SMART GOLD IS A SMART ROBOT BECAUSE THIS EA IS DESIGNED SPECIALLY FOR TRADING GOLD.
    EA SMART GOLD is workbased on opening orders using the internal attached indicator.


    Reviews 1
    mbragaunitywealth
    22
    mbragaunitywealth 2023.05.15 11:13 
     

    I Bought this EA so far it's doing well, and the creator is very approachable i salute you idol. i will review it again after 1 month result to my account.

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    mbragaunitywealth
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    mbragaunitywealth 2023.05.15 11:13 
     

    I Bought this EA so far it's doing well, and the creator is very approachable i salute you idol. i will review it again after 1 month result to my account.

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