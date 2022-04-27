Ea Smart Queen

5

After purchase  : -   Please contact me at telegram https://t.me/SmartForex777

NOTE: If you Enabled the "ENTRYPOINTS" INDICATOR under the indicator settings .. then you need to add this indicator in your "MQL4/Indicators" folder


ENTRYPOINTS INDICATOR DOWNLOAD LINK HERE --- https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EntryPoints.ex4

 EA HAVE Time filter Controller Included ,its Support Ea to Stop Auto trading ON/OFF At Any Session Time ,YOU Select in Setting - Use Asia, Use London and Use NewYork Then Ea Automatically Stop Auto trading and Start also....................  

      Ea Smart Queen is a fully automated,Multi-currency Expert Advisor with a balanced risk-reward ratio.It evaluates the market carefully hence every single trade is covered with appropriate T/P and S/L .  EA Smart Queen is an advance system that uses a number of tools including Session filter, our unique custom made indicators with their ability to scan the market with the most accurate precision.It is very easy to use with only necessary inputs which are very straightforward. Before placing a trade, 


       Features  :

  • No any risky strategies like Martingale, Grid..(Grid System True/False option Available Also)
  • Easy to use Multiple Strategy Available)
  • Multicurrency - works incredibly well on several different currency pairs
  • Handles all currency accounts 

SET FILE----> ENTRY POINTS INDICATOR DOWNLOAD FILE AT COMMENT BOX

SET FILE 1 - CURRENCY 1- PAIR = $50 only   https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EASQ_M15_CURRENCY.set

ENTRY POINTS INDICATOR MUST BE REQUIERED -     - TIME FRAME - M15 --->  1 TRADE STRATEGY  WITH TP/SL

EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY/USDCAD/USDCHF/GBPJPY etc.etc.


SET FILE 2 - XAUUSD(GOLD) =  $100  -  2DIGIT SET FILE---->> https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EASQ_2DigitM15_Gold.set

                                                             3 DIGIT SET FILE---->> https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EASQ_3DigitM15_Gold.set

ENTRY POINTS INDICATOR MUST BE REQUIERED -     - TIME FRAME - M15 --->  1 TRADE STRATEGY  WITH TP/SL 



  

     


READ CAREFULLY

IF GRID STRATEGY WANT TO USE THEN SET FILE AVAILABLE HERE

FOR $500  MEDIUM RISK
XAUUSD -TIME FRAME - M1 -                                  

                                                     2 DIGIT SET FILE---->> https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EASQ_2Digit_GRID_M1_Gold.set

                                                     3 DIGIT SET FILE---->>https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EASQ_3Digit_GRID_M1_Gold.set






Reviews 3
Bhavesh Gore
165
Bhavesh Gore 2022.06.08 19:34 
 

I really appreciate author Mr. Parvez Mansuri for professional and quick response for any questions. It's absolutely excellent after-sale services which gave me high confidence and direction to use his EA for making profit. After using the EA for more than 2 weeks found that overall it's safe and giving consistent profit. I am planning to buy the next EA from Mr. Parvez MAnsuri. 5 star for the quality and support.

ALEX MACKENZIE
157
ALEX MACKENZIE 2022.05.14 14:33 
 

Very good ea need just patience not getting rich quickly

