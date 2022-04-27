Ea Smart Queen
- Experts
- Mansuri Parvez
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 30 May 2022
- Activations: 5
After purchase : - Please contact me at telegram https://t.me/SmartForex777
NOTE: If you Enabled the "ENTRYPOINTS" INDICATOR under the indicator settings .. then you need to add this indicator in your "MQL4/Indicators" folder
ENTRYPOINTS INDICATOR DOWNLOAD LINK HERE --- https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EntryPoints.ex4
EA HAVE Time filter Controller Included ,its Support Ea to Stop Auto trading ON/OFF At Any Session Time ,YOU Select in Setting - Use Asia, Use London and Use NewYork Then Ea Automatically Stop Auto trading and Start also....................
Features :
- No any risky strategies like Martingale, Grid..(Grid System True/False option Available Also)
- Easy to use Multiple Strategy Available)
- Multicurrency - works incredibly well on several different currency pairs
- Handles all currency accounts
SET FILE----> ENTRY POINTS INDICATOR DOWNLOAD FILE AT COMMENT BOX
SET FILE 1 - CURRENCY 1- PAIR = $50 only https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EASQ_M15_CURRENCY.set
ENTRY POINTS INDICATOR MUST BE REQUIERED - - TIME FRAME - M15 ---> 1 TRADE STRATEGY WITH TP/SL
EURUSD/GBPUSD/USDJPY/USDCAD/USDCHF/GBPJPY etc.etc.
SET FILE 2 - XAUUSD(GOLD) = $100 - 2DIGIT SET FILE---->> https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EASQ_2DigitM15_Gold.set
3 DIGIT SET FILE---->> https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EASQ_3DigitM15_Gold.set
ENTRY POINTS INDICATOR MUST BE REQUIERED - - TIME FRAME - M15 ---> 1 TRADE STRATEGY WITH TP/SL
READ CAREFULLY IF GRID STRATEGY WANT TO USE THEN SET FILE AVAILABLE HERE
FOR $500 MEDIUM RISK XAUUSD -TIME FRAME - M1 -
READ CAREFULLY
FOR $500 MEDIUM RISK
2 DIGIT SET FILE---->> https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EASQ_2Digit_GRID_M1_Gold.set
3 DIGIT SET FILE---->>https://c.mql5.com/31/730/EASQ_3Digit_GRID_M1_Gold.set
I really appreciate author Mr. Parvez Mansuri for professional and quick response for any questions. It's absolutely excellent after-sale services which gave me high confidence and direction to use his EA for making profit. After using the EA for more than 2 weeks found that overall it's safe and giving consistent profit. I am planning to buy the next EA from Mr. Parvez MAnsuri. 5 star for the quality and support.