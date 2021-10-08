EA SmartForex

5

After purchase  : -   Please contact me at telegram https://t.me/SmartForex777

EA HAVE Time filter Controller Included ,its Support Ea to Stop Auto trading ON/OFF At Any Session Time ,YOU Select in Setting - Use Asia, Use London and Use NewYork Then Ea Automatically Stop Auto trading and Start also....................  

WARNING  --->> READ ALL DETAILS CAREFULLY 

                --->>  Do Not Use Defult setting.  

EA SmartForex Pro is Specially made for Gold.


SET FILE---->  Currency Pair- https://c.mql5.com/31/693/EA_SF1.3_M5.set

                     Gold -             https://c.mql5.com/31/714/EASF1.4_m15_Gold.set


Ea SmartForex is workbased on opening orders using the SmartForex indicator.

SmartForex Indicator Read the complete data of Previous Day High/Low and Previous Day Open/Close Positions and gives you Buy or Sell Order.

 ---->> Using  This SETTING in Ea SmartForex.   

TIME FRAME  Gold          = M15

---->> Deposit Recommended for 1 Currency Pair $300 to $500 Minimum.

 Deposit Recommended for 1 Currency Pair $300 to $500 Minimum.

FOR $5000 = AUDUSD , AUDCAD ,  AUDCHF  , EURUSD , EURGBP , NZDUSD , GBPCHF  , GBPUSD , USDCHF, USDCAD ...


Features

  • Ea SmartForex has "Pause", "Resume" and "Close Trades" buttons. Using these buttons will help us to protect our account from high draw down in case of sudden high volatility in the market.
  • If you have a SmartForex indicator you can select the "Refresh_New_Day" option in the indicator. If this indicator gives you an advance buy and sell order, now you know the trend of any pair. Accordingly you can select "Only Buy" or "Only Sell" option in Ea SmartForex Setfile. It will help us get better results.
  • Ea Smart Forex has Grid Strategy which not take stop loss because Ea take max order wise trade according to Distance.

Reviews 3
Shafi Ulla
25
Shafi Ulla 2021.10.11 14:09 
 

Amazing EA with calculated risk management

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Ahmad Syamim Afham Bin Mohamad Shah
478
Ahmad Syamim Afham Bin Mohamad Shah 2021.11.20 11:18 
 

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Roberto1985
59
Roberto1985 2021.11.19 16:34 
 

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Shafi Ulla
25
Shafi Ulla 2021.10.11 14:09 
 

Amazing EA with calculated risk management

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