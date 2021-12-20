EA SmartForex Pro
- Experts
- Mansuri Parvez
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 18 March 2022
- Activations: 5
After purchase : - Please contact me at telegram https://t.me/SmartForex777
EA HAVE Time filter Controller Included ,its Support Ea to Stop Auto trading ON/OFF At Any Session Time ,YOU Select in Setting - Use Asia, Use London and Use NewYork Then Ea Automatically Stop Auto trading and Start also....................
WARNING --->> READ ALL DETAILS CAREFULLY
--->> Do Not Use Defult setting.
EA SmartForex Pro is Specially made for Gold.
SET FILE USE ---> $500 TO 1000 BALANCE Max order 3
FOR 2DIGIT https://c.mql5.com/31/713/EASFPro1.3_M5_Gold_2Digit.set
FOR 3DIGIT https://c.mql5.com/31/713/EASFPro1.3_M5_Gold_3Digit.set
Ea SmartForex Pro is workbased on opening orders using the SmartForex indicator.
SmartForex Indicator Read the complete data of Previous Day High/Low and Previous Day Open/Close Positions and gives you Buy or Sell Order.
---->> Using This SETTING in Ea SmartForex Pro For Gold TIME FRAME- M 5
