SmartForex
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.61
- Updated: 4 March 2022
- Activations: 5
Please contact me at telegram https://t.me/SmartForex777
SMART FOREX Indicator Read the complete data of Previous Day High/Low and Previous Day Open/Close Positions and gives you Advance Buy or Sell Order.
The Indicator Starts Its Work 1 Hour After The Market Is Opened.
Trading Rules
1st You Select Intra-Day wise Refresh option. So This Indicator gives you Day-Wise Advance Buy and Sell order, Now you know about trend of any pair.
- 1st Waiting For Up or Down Arrow- It's Zone. Zone is Confirm then See At Display Penal ...
- Wait for Buy or Sell Price --- show You At Display Penal. Here Do not Buy At Near Resistance Line, Same As Do Not Sell At Support Line
- Down Arrow Show You at Display Penal " SELL ZONE Running "
- Up Arrow Show You at Display Penal " BUY ZONE Running "
- After Then Wait For Notification At Display Penal For "Exit Profit" OR TP1 ,TP2, OR TP3.......
- If Sell Profit is Running Then Wait For " Exit Sell Profit " Notification At Display Panel
- If Buy Profit is Running Then Wait For " Exit Buy Profit " Notification At Display Panel
- The Indicator Will Also Give You EXIT PROFIT Notification On Your Mobile.
This indicator works in All Pairs.
- SYMBOL
- TIME FRAME
- CURRENT PRICE
- BUY OR SELL ORDER
- STOPLOSS
- TAKE PROFIT 1
- TAKE PROFIT 2
- TAKE PROFIT 3
- "Sell ZONE Running"/"Buy ZONE Running"
- Exit Sell Profit / Exit Buy Profit
Smart Forex Team is best right now with their Market Direction Zone Indicator is Worth It. And their EA's are really safe and happy with latest purchase I have done with them. Mr. Parvez is really awesome person with his accuracy on Gold prices is perfect. Thanks Smart Forex Great Job.