SmartForex

5

Please contact me at telegram     https://t.me/SmartForex777

SMART FOREX Indicator Read the complete data of Previous Day High/Low and Previous Day Open/Close Positions and gives you Advance Buy or Sell Order.

The Indicator Starts Its Work 1 Hour After The Market Is Opened.

Trading Rules

1st You Select Intra-Day wise Refresh option. So This Indicator gives you Day-Wise  Advance Buy and Sell order, Now you know about trend of any pair.

  • 1st Waiting For Up or Down Arrow- It's Zone. Zone is Confirm then See At Display Penal ...
  • Wait for Buy or Sell Price --- show You At Display Penal. Here Do not Buy At Near Resistance Line, Same As Do Not Sell At Support Line
  • Down Arrow Show You at Display Penal " SELL ZONE Running "
  • Up Arrow Show You at Display Penal " BUY ZONE Running "
  • After Then Wait For Notification At Display Penal For "Exit Profit" OR TP1 ,TP2, OR TP3.......
  • If Sell Profit is Running Then Wait For " Exit Sell Profit " Notification At Display Panel
  • If Buy Profit is Running Then Wait For " Exit Buy Profit " Notification At Display Panel
  • The Indicator Will Also Give You EXIT PROFIT Notification On Your Mobile.

This indicator works in All Pairs.

INDICATOR DISPLAY PENAL

  • SYMBOL
  • TIME FRAME
  • CURRENT PRICE 
  • BUY OR SELL ORDER
  • STOPLOSS 
  • TAKE PROFIT 1
  • TAKE PROFIT 2
  • TAKE PROFIT 3
  • "Sell ZONE Running"/"Buy ZONE Running"
  • Exit Sell Profit / Exit Buy Profit


Reviews 7
Dilip Sharma
24
Dilip Sharma 2022.04.27 19:48 
 

Smart Forex Team is best right now with their Market Direction Zone Indicator is Worth It. And their EA's are really safe and happy with latest purchase I have done with them. Mr. Parvez is really awesome person with his accuracy on Gold prices is perfect. Thanks Smart Forex Great Job.

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Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Display
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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
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Mohammad saad Tailor
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Mohammad saad Tailor 2022.05.13 12:43 
 

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Dilip Sharma
24
Dilip Sharma 2022.04.27 19:48 
 

Smart Forex Team is best right now with their Market Direction Zone Indicator is Worth It. And their EA's are really safe and happy with latest purchase I have done with them. Mr. Parvez is really awesome person with his accuracy on Gold prices is perfect. Thanks Smart Forex Great Job.

Mohit Dhariwal
1839
Mohit Dhariwal 2022.01.26 16:05 
 

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Ahmad Syamim Afham Bin Mohamad Shah
478
Ahmad Syamim Afham Bin Mohamad Shah 2021.12.30 04:36 
 

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Dragos-cristian Craciun
491
Dragos-cristian Craciun 2021.12.13 15:53 
 

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bilal-saleh
61
bilal-saleh 2021.08.26 10:56 
 

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ravinkal
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ravinkal 2021.08.26 07:33 
 

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