EA Smart Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 22 February 2023
- Activations: 10
After purchase : - Please contact me at telegram https://t.me/SmartForex777
Follow Comment no #10 For Version 1.7
---->> SET FILE USE AVAILABLE AT COMMENT BOX.
---->> TIME FRAME- M 1
For $1000 - Grid Set File
2DIGIT - https://c.mql5.com/31/840/EA_SSv2.0_M1_Grid_2Digit.set
3DIGIT - https://c.mql5.com/31/840/EA_SSv2.0_M1_Grid_3Digit.set
--->> For Grid Set File - GOLD $1000 to $2000 (Safe Zone) For Start Lot Size 0.01
--->> Do Not Use Default setting.
--->> TIME FRAME- M 1,
--->> GOLD - 2 DIGIT AND 3 DIGIT SETTINGS DIFFERENT FOR GOLD
---->> Deposit Recommended for 1 Currency Pair $1000 Minimum WITH START LOT SIZE 0.01
--->> SELECT SPREAD VALUE 0(ZERO) OR 200000 AFTER THEN ITS START TRADING
--->> Set file Available At Comment Box
---->> Work In ALL CURRENCY PAIRS
NOTE: ----- DOWNLOAD SMART SCALPER INDICATOR AFTER THEN USE THIS EA.
Download Indicator
News Filter Activation Process :: ---
(1) Click - " Tools "
(2) Click - " Options "
(3) Select - " Expert Advisers "
(4) Click - " Allow Web Request For Listed URL "
(5) Select - " Add New URL"
(6) Copy - " Copy And Paste Link" http://ec.forexprostools.com/?columns=exc_currency,exc_importance&importance=1,2,3&calType=week&timeZone=15&lang=1
Ea Smart Scalper is work based on opening orders using the Smart Gold and Smart Scalper internal attached indicators .
USING SUPPORT AND RESISTANCE LINE STRATEGY WITH BUY OR SELL TREND ALSO FOLLOW.
AMAZING....