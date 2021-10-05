GOLD 2 Forex Stability

  • Experts
  • Sergei Ovodkov
    Sergei Ovodkov

    Sergei Ovodkov

    Hello people!!!! I have been on the market for 5 years and I want to share my experience and earn money on robots and trading together)))
    I conduct separate connections for those who are interested in high profits, write to discuss.
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 5 October 2021
  • Activations: 5
The working timeframe is M15

The Expert Advisor trades on XAU/USD (gold), the most liquid of the available trading instruments.

A good ECN broker with a low commission and spread
It is highly recommended to use a VPS
The system contains 3 strategies.

BEFORE TESTING OR MAKING A PURCHASE, BE SURE TO CONTACT ME TO CONFIGURE THE EXPERT ADVISOR!!!

I CAN CONNECT YOUR DEMO ACCOUNT TO CHECK FOR STABILITY, WRITE!!!







A little history!!

Any experienced trader will confirm that you can get a stable profit on the foreign exchange market and increase your capital only thanks to your proven and profitable Forex trading strategy that has been operating for more than one year. At the same time, almost any trading strategy can be automated and configured to work without requiring the presence of a person. Automated trading strategies are expert Advisors for trading on the Forex currency market. They are created by experienced programmers in the MQL language built into the Metatrader 4 program.

Expert Advisors for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform are classified according to various parameters, one of which is the level of automation. The most versatile are fully automated expert Advisors, independent robots that do not require the presence of a person. They perform all types of operations, starting with market analysis, calculation of available capital for opening transactions, lots, ending with the opening, maintenance and closing of transactions. All these operations are performed by automatic forex experts constantly, regardless of whether the trader monitors their work and the market or not. Expert Advisors are developed based on trading strategies that show good results for a certain period of time (at least a year).
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EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 input int     Stepopen   = 5;       //  Stepopen  (pip) input double  Multipy    = 1.9;     //  Multipy (x) input double  TPForword  = 10.0;    //  TPForword (pip) input double  TPRever    = 10.0;    //  TPRever   (pip) input double  LotSize    = 0.01;   //  Lots input double MaxLot = 0.1; input bool   AutoLot = false; input double Amount_Per_baseLot = 5000.0; EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 EA Ai Grid LAOS VR 2 is an expert advisor using customized indicators to identify trend revers
Night Vision EA
Mehmet Haluk Tunc
Experts
22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
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Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
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Working timeframe - H1-H4 The Expert Advisor trades on Eur/Usd, one of the most affordable tools for trading. A good ECN broker with a low commission and spread It is highly recommended to use a VPS BEFORE TESTING OR MAKING A PURCHASE, BE SURE TO CONTACT ME TO CONFIGURE THE EXPERT ADVISOR!!!!!! I CAN CONNECT YOUR DEMO ACCOUNT TO CHECK FOR STABILITY, WRITE!!!!!!!! THERE ARE MORE EXPERT ADVISORS ON SALE, PLEASE CONTACT US, I WILL CONNECT THEM FOR TESTING!
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