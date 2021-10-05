GOLD 2 Forex Stability

The working timeframe is M15





The Expert Advisor trades on XAU/USD (gold), the most liquid of the available trading instruments.





A good ECN broker with a low commission and spread

It is highly recommended to use a VPS

The system contains 3 strategies.





BEFORE TESTING OR MAKING A PURCHASE, BE SURE TO CONTACT ME TO CONFIGURE THE EXPERT ADVISOR!!!





I CAN CONNECT YOUR DEMO ACCOUNT TO CHECK FOR STABILITY, WRITE!!!























A little history!!





Any experienced trader will confirm that you can get a stable profit on the foreign exchange market and increase your capital only thanks to your proven and profitable Forex trading strategy that has been operating for more than one year. At the same time, almost any trading strategy can be automated and configured to work without requiring the presence of a person. Automated trading strategies are expert Advisors for trading on the Forex currency market. They are created by experienced programmers in the MQL language built into the Metatrader 4 program.





Expert Advisors for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform are classified according to various parameters, one of which is the level of automation. The most versatile are fully automated expert Advisors, independent robots that do not require the presence of a person. They perform all types of operations, starting with market analysis, calculation of available capital for opening transactions, lots, ending with the opening, maintenance and closing of transactions. All these operations are performed by automatic forex experts constantly, regardless of whether the trader monitors their work and the market or not. Expert Advisors are developed based on trading strategies that show good results for a certain period of time (at least a year).