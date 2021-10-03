Forex Stability 2

  • Experts
  • Sergei Ovodkov
    Sergei Ovodkov

    Sergei Ovodkov

    Hello people!!!! I have been on the market for 5 years and I want to share my experience and earn money on robots and trading together)))
    I conduct separate connections for those who are interested in high profits, write to discuss.
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 3 October 2021
  • Activations: 5
Recommended timeframes: M15.
Supports pairs with the pound sterling ( GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, GBPUSD). the default settings are for the GBPAUD pair
It is recommended to conduct tests on pairs with the pound sterling, AND ALSO CONTACT ME DURING the TEST to set up the settings and correct testing to show the stability of the Expert Advisor in various market conditions. WITHOUT SETTING UP, the Expert Advisor will work incorrectly!!! The
minimum balance is 100 USD cent account, or a regular account from 3000 USD, works perfectly with large accounts!

The recommended minimum leverage is 1: 500

link to the signal: Forex Stability 2

When buying, you MUST contact me for successful activation and configuration

FOR THOSE WHO STRONGLY DOUBT THE WORK OR PROFITABILITY OF THE Expert Advisor, I can conduct an additional test on your demo account !
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