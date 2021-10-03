Forex Stability 2

Recommended timeframes: M15.

Supports pairs with the pound sterling ( GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, GBPUSD). the default settings are for the GBPAUD pair

It is recommended to conduct tests on pairs with the pound sterling, AND ALSO CONTACT ME DURING the TEST to set up the settings and correct testing to show the stability of the Expert Advisor in various market conditions. WITHOUT SETTING UP, the Expert Advisor will work incorrectly!!! The

minimum balance is 100 USD cent account, or a regular account from 3000 USD, works perfectly with large accounts!





The recommended minimum leverage is 1: 500





When buying, you MUST contact me for successful activation and configuration





FOR THOSE WHO STRONGLY DOUBT THE WORK OR PROFITABILITY OF THE Expert Advisor, I can conduct an additional test on your demo account !