Secha4
- Experts
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Sergei OvodkovHello people!!!! I have been on the market for 5 years and I want to share my experience and earn money on robots and trading together)))
I conduct separate connections for those who are interested in high profits, write to discuss.
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 5
Working timeframe - H1-H4
The Expert Advisor trades on Eur/Usd, one of the most affordable tools for trading.
A good ECN broker with a low commission and spread
It is highly recommended to use a VPS
BEFORE TESTING OR MAKING A PURCHASE, BE SURE TO CONTACT ME TO CONFIGURE THE EXPERT ADVISOR!!!!!!
I CAN CONNECT YOUR DEMO ACCOUNT TO CHECK FOR STABILITY, WRITE!!!!!!!!
THERE ARE MORE EXPERT ADVISORS ON SALE, PLEASE CONTACT US, I WILL CONNECT THEM FOR TESTING!