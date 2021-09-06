Working timeframe - H1-H4





The Expert Advisor trades on Eur/Usd, one of the most affordable tools for trading.





A good ECN broker with a low commission and spread

It is highly recommended to use a VPS









BEFORE TESTING OR MAKING A PURCHASE, BE SURE TO CONTACT ME TO CONFIGURE THE EXPERT ADVISOR!!!!!!





I CAN CONNECT YOUR DEMO ACCOUNT TO CHECK FOR STABILITY, WRITE!!!!!!!! THERE ARE MORE EXPERT ADVISORS ON SALE, PLEASE CONTACT US, I WILL CONNECT THEM FOR TESTING!



