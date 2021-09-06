Secha4

  • Experts
  • Sergei Ovodkov
    Sergei Ovodkov

    Sergei Ovodkov

    Hello people!!!! I have been on the market for 5 years and I want to share my experience and earn money on robots and trading together)))
    I conduct separate connections for those who are interested in high profits, write to discuss.
  • Version: 3.0
  • Activations: 5
Working timeframe - H1-H4

The Expert Advisor trades on Eur/Usd, one of the most affordable tools for trading.

A good ECN broker with a low commission and spread
It is highly recommended to use a VPS


BEFORE TESTING OR MAKING A PURCHASE, BE SURE TO CONTACT ME TO CONFIGURE THE EXPERT ADVISOR!!!!!!

I CAN CONNECT YOUR DEMO ACCOUNT TO CHECK FOR STABILITY, WRITE!!!!!!!!

THERE ARE MORE EXPERT ADVISORS ON SALE, PLEASE CONTACT US, I WILL CONNECT THEM FOR TESTING!


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Sergei Ovodkov
Experts
Recommended timeframes: M15. Supports pairs with the pound sterling ( GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, GBPUSD). the default settings are for the GBPAUD pair It is recommended to conduct tests on pairs with the pound sterling, AND ALSO CONTACT ME DURING the TEST to set up the settings and correct testing to show the stability of the Expert Advisor in various market conditions. WITHOUT SETTING UP, the Expert Advisor will work incorrectly!!! The minimum balance is 100 USD cent account, or a
GOLD 2 Forex Stability
Sergei Ovodkov
Experts
The working timeframe is M15 The Expert Advisor trades on XAU/USD (gold), the most liquid of the available trading instruments. A good ECN broker with a low commission and spread It is highly recommended to use a VPS The system contains 3 strategies. BEFORE TESTING OR MAKING A PURCHASE, BE SURE TO CONTACT ME TO CONFIGURE THE EXPERT ADVISOR!!! I CAN CONNECT YOUR DEMO ACCOUNT TO CHECK FOR STABILITY, WRITE!!! A little history!! Any experienced trader will confirm that you can get a stab
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