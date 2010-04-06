God Spike Boom
- Indicators
- Pedro Luis Oiaz Villamar
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Here comes to you the indicator that is going to revolutionize trading with BOOM synthetic indices on the Deriv mt5 trading platform.
God Spike Boom.
Main features:
- It works only in BOOM indices.
- It has a trend filter.
- Send alerts only when the market is rising.
- Sound alerts.
- You can send alerts to mobile.
How to use:
- Apply in temporalities of m1 and m5.
- Wait for the sound alert.
- Analyze that there is a strong trend or that it has already started.
- Do not take alert at the end of the trend.
- Find a reasonable daily profit.
- Have adequate risk management for the capital held.
- Don't over leverage.