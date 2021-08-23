Cluster Intervals MT5

MT4 version  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70972

With this indicator, you will be able to observe the relative price changes of other instruments on the current chart.

Settings:

refreshEveryTick  updates every tick.

sym1  The Name of the instrument. If empty or equal to "0", then it is ignored.

numberOfIntervals    number of intervals.

indicatorMode  display mode. Sets the value of each interval: by4h   (4 hours), by6h  (6 hours), etc. Mode byDeep   - the interval is equal to the number of analyseDeep   bars.  

barOrLineWidthSym1  line width.

colorUpSym1 — ascending line color.

colorDownSym1 — decreasing line color.

backgroundSym1 — show over the current chart (values 1 or 0).

periodSeparators — show period separators.

periodSeparatorsColor  period separators color.

uniquePrefix  unique prefix.

analyseDeep — analysis depth when indicatorMode byDeep



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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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