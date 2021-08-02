MP Normal Distribution Multi TF MT5

No! These are not the 'Bollinger Band'. Identifies the CONTINUITY of the movement between High, Low and Closing. The 'two bands' in one color signal the CONTINUITY of bull or bear movement. With this tool, following the price direction, it was easy even for those who are Café com Leite in the Market! Remember if: All our tools work together, exclusive indicators and risk management robot. They automatically identify the different patterns in the Mini-Index dynamics as well as manage our oper