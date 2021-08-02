MP Normal Distribution Multi TF MT5

MT4 version - https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/69932

Unlike other indicators of this type, this version has:

  • The ability to display data from smaller timeframes on the current chart. For example, displaying data from the M1 period on the H1 chart.
  • Calculation of values ​​using the Gaussian formula (normal distribution formula).
  • Flexible system of settings.

Settings:

  • basePeriod - base period.
  • indicatorMode - display mode. Sets the value of each interval: by4h (4 hours), by6h (6 hours), etc. Mode byDeep - the interval is equal to the number of analyseDeep bars.  
  • numberOfIntervals - number of intervals.
  • zoomCoeff - allows you to compress/expand the display of the indicator.
  • formulaType - calculation formula. Gaussian formula (_gaussianFunction) or √x (_sqrt) function.
  • valueCoeff - the value (from 0 to 1) of the extreme point when calculating values ​​for each bar level (see image 1).
  • HLproportion - the proportion HL (High-Low) value in the total value for each bar level. The inequality HLproportion + OCproportion <= 1 must be observed.
  • OCproportion  the proportion OC (Open-Close) value in the total value for each bar level. The inequality HLproportion + OCproportion <= 1 must be observed.
  • smoothingDeep - smoothing depth.
  • uniquePrefix - unique prefix.
  • lineColor - color.
  • analyseDeep - analysis depth when indicatorMode = byDeep


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LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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