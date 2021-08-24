Market Profile Multicurrency ND MT

MT5 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70786

Attention! For correct work you need to download data for all instruments in all timeframes!

  • The ability to display multiple currency pairs.

  • The ability to display data from smaller timeframes on the current chart. For example, displaying data from the M1 period on the H1 chart.

  • Calculation of values ​​using the Gaussian function (normal distribution formula).

  • Flexible system of settings.

Settings:

  • symbol1The Name of the instrument. If empty or equal to "0", then it is ignored.

  • basePeriod - base period.

  • numberOfIntervals - number of intervals.

  • indicatorMode - display mode. Sets the value of each interval: by4h (4 hours), by6h (6 hours), etc. Mode byDeep - the interval is equal to the number of analyseDeep bars.  

  • zoomCoeff - allows you to compress/expand the display of the indicator.

  • formulaType - calculation formula. Gaussian formula (_gaussianFunction) or √x (_sqrt) function.

  • valueCoeff - the value (from 0 to 1) of the extreme point when calculating values ​​for each bar level (see image 1).

  • HLproportion - the proportion HL (High-Low) value in the total value for each bar level. The inequality HLproportion OCproportion <= 1 must be observed.

  • OCproportion -  the proportion OC (Open-Close) value in the total value for each bar level. The inequality HLproportion OCproportion <= 1 must be observed.

  • smoothingDeep - smoothing depth.

  • lineColor - color.

  • uniquePrefix - unique prefix.

  • analyseDeep - analysis depth when indicatorMode = byDeep

  • showOpenPrice show the Open Price.

  • showOpenPriceColor —the color of the Open Price.

  • showClosePrice —show the Close Price.

  • showClosePriceColorSym1 — close price color for symbol1.


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The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Roman Podpora
5 (1)
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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