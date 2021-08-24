Market Profile Multicurrency MT5

MT4 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70776

Attention! For correct work you need to download data for all instruments in all timeframes!

  • The ability to display multiple currency pairs.

  • The ability to display data from smaller timeframes on the current chart. For example, displaying data from the M1 period on the H1 chart.

  • Calculation of values ​​using the Gaussian function (normal distribution formula).

  • Flexible system of settings.

Settings:

  • symbol1  The Name of the instrument. If empty or equal to "0", then it is ignored.

  • basePeriod - base period.

  • numberOfIntervals - number of intervals.

  • indicatorMode - display mode. Sets the value of each interval: by4h (4 hours), by6h (6 hours), etc. Mode byDeep - the interval is equal to the number of analyseDeep bars.  

  • zoomCoeff - allows you to compress/expand the display of the indicator.

  • formulaType - calculation formula. Gaussian formula (_gaussianFunction) or √x (_sqrt) function.

  • valueCoeff - the value (from 0 to 1) of the extreme point when calculating values ​​for each bar level (see image 1).

  • HLproportion - the proportion HL (High-Low) value in the total value for each bar level. The inequality HLproportion OCproportion <= 1 must be observed.

  • OCproportion -  the proportion OC (Open-Close) value in the total value for each bar level. The inequality HLproportion OCproportion <= 1 must be observed.

  • smoothingDeep - smoothing depth.

  • lineColor - color.

  • uniquePrefix - unique prefix.

  • analyseDeep - analysis depth when indicatorMode = byDeep

  • showOpenPrice  show the Open Price.

  • showOpenPriceColor —the color of the Open Price.

  • showClosePrice —show the Close Price.

  • showClosePriceColorSym1 — close price color for symbol1.


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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