Market Profile Multicurrency MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 2.4
- Updated: 24 August 2021
- Activations: 5
MT4 version - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/70776
Attention! For correct work you need to download data for all instruments in all timeframes!
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The ability to display multiple currency pairs.
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The ability to display data from smaller timeframes on the current chart. For example, displaying data from the M1 period on the H1 chart.
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Calculation of values using the Gaussian function (normal distribution formula).
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Flexible system of settings.
Settings:
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symbol1 – The Name of the instrument. If empty or equal to "0", then it is ignored.
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basePeriod - base period.
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numberOfIntervals - number of intervals.
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indicatorMode - display mode. Sets the value of each interval: by4h (4 hours), by6h (6 hours), etc. Mode byDeep - the interval is equal to the number of analyseDeep bars.
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zoomCoeff - allows you to compress/expand the display of the indicator.
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formulaType - calculation formula. Gaussian formula (_gaussianFunction) or √x (_sqrt) function.
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valueCoeff - the value (from 0 to 1) of the extreme point when calculating values for each bar level (see image 1).
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HLproportion - the proportion HL (High-Low) value in the total value for each bar level. The inequality HLproportion + OCproportion <= 1 must be observed.
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OCproportion - the proportion OC (Open-Close) value in the total value for each bar level. The inequality HLproportion + OCproportion <= 1 must be observed.
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smoothingDeep - smoothing depth.
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lineColor - color.
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uniquePrefix - unique prefix.
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analyseDeep - analysis depth when indicatorMode = byDeep
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showOpenPrice — show the Open Price.
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showOpenPriceColor —the color of the Open Price.
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showClosePrice —show the Close Price.
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showClosePriceColorSym1 — close price color for symbol1.